Blackpool Res 0 PNE Reserves 1: Gryba grabs derby winner for Lilywhites

North End Reserves got their Central League Group Cup campaign off to a winning start.

The derby win over Blackpool was played in the familiar surroundings of the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, although it was officially the Seasiders’ home game.

The game was settled by George Gryba’s second-half strike.

North End's defence included second-year scholar Nathan Snowball, a recent signing from Morecambe at left wing-back, while his former Shrimps team-mate Olly Tonkin – now a first year scholar in North End's Academy – also lined up alongside him.

North End defender Olly Tonkin under pressure from James Butterworth makes a defensive clearance (photo: John Smith)

Blackpool had the game’s first chance in the fourth minute but James Butterworth headed over the bar.

North End tried to take the game to their opponents, having most of the attacking play, but in general it was a tight competitive half containing very few clear-cut chances.

North End could have scored following a good free flowing attacking move when, after good work from Gryba and Theo Carroll, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile got on the end of a low cross from Michael Ayodele but his effort took a deflection, with the ball going out for a corner.

Ten minutes before the interval Rodriguez-Gentile was involved in the action again, sending over a dangerous high cross which Pool keeper Harvey Bardsley could only punch out to Carroll on the edge of the area but the midfielder’s fierce goalbound drive was blocked.

Just before half-time the home side missed a golden chance to take the lead when centre-forward Terry Bundo, much to the relief of North End keeper James Pradic, headed a Shay Mannix right-wing cross over his crossbar.

Welsh youth international Pradic was playing on the ground where he had made a large number of appearances for Bamber Bridge during his three separate loan spells at the club.

North End made the breakthrough 10 minutes into the second half when 16 year old striker Gryba, who had scored both his team’s goals in a 2-2 draw with Chesterfield in the Youth Alliance League at the weekend, scored what turned out to be the game’s only goal.

It came when some intelligent pressing from Rodriguez-Gentile caught the Blackpool defence out as they tried to play out from the back, with the loose ball falling for Gryba, who curled a glorious shot into the top corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area.

North End captain Max Wilson was unlucky not to double his side’s lead in the 74th minute from a position 25 yards out but his curling shot, which looked like it was heading for goal, cannoned back into play off the post.

A minute later North End introduced Shay Reid into the fray to replace Gryba. Just over 24 hours

earlier the 17 year old striker had played a full 90 minutes making his Republic of Ireland U19 debut in Clarefontaine in their 1-0 defeat by hosts France.

During the closing stages Blackpool tried for an equaliser, putting North End's defence under a little pressure when they pumped a few high balls into the box from a number of set-pieces.

However Mike Stringfellow and John Welsh's young Lillywhites side held firm, with it being Wilson again who came the closest to scoring in the 90th minute when he shot just wide after picking up a perfectly flighted cross-field free-kick from Snowball.

PRESTON: Pradic; Robinson, Nolan, Tonkin, Snowball; Carroll, Brindle, Wilson; Ayodele (Blake 87), Gryba (Reid 75), Rodriguez-Gentile (Whalley 87). Subs (not used): Milne, Lescott.