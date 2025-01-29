Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s a Lancashire derby up next for Preston North End

Preston North End make the short trip to Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

The Lilywhites head into the derby clash feeling good after back-to-back wins against Watford and Middlesbrough. PNE are five points adrift of fifth placed Rovers, who have been on a poor run of form in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, Friday’s hosts still sit seventh in the Championship table - just two points outside of the play-off spots. Here, Rovers reporter for the Lancashire Telegraph, Elliott Jackson, gives us the expert lowdown on John Eustace’s side...

How are Rovers heading into the derby in terms of form and mood?

EJ: Things could be better, let's say. There is the typical January frustrations from the fans at the board after a lack of transfer activity. Rovers set out needing a striker and a left-winger and have, at the time of writing, secured neither.

After the disasters of the last two New Year windows, it's a bit tense at Ewood Park. Form-wise, things have gone south too. Rovers have won one of their last nine league games, though performances have been better than results reflect.

Injuries have been the main factor. They are decimated and without several key players, most notably Sondre Tronstad. There are a minimum of five starters missing at the moment, which has a big impact on a relatively tight squad.

What is going to be key on the night in your opinion?

EJ: I think Lewis Travis will start and he's so important in setting the tone in midfield for Rovers. The skipper has missed the last month with a hamstring injury but returned, as a late substitute at Bristol City, two weeks ahead of schedule. When Rovers have been at their best, it's been Travis and Tronstad who have been central.

We know the latter is out and so I'd be amazed if Eustace didn't throw Travis in, who will be champing at the bit. Todd Cantwell should be back after a minor calf problem. When he's on it, he can be the difference-maker, though Rovers fans would like that to be more often gives his obvious talent.

Who might miss the game for Blackburn?

EJ: As mentioned, they've got plenty of issues. Hayden Carter, Arnor Sigurdsson and Yuki Ohashi are still a few weeks away from being in contention. Tronstad, Harry Pickering and Scott Wharton are all out beyond the March international break. Then you've got any potential fresh knocks and plenty of players that are in the ‘red zone’ at the moment.

From a PNE perspective, what must they be wary of?

EJ: I think if Rovers get an early goal they can make it very difficult for teams. They are a very good defensive team; it's the opposite end of the pitch where they have had struggles. By and large, they restrict the opposition to very few clear-cut chances. They're comfortable pressing and then dropping into a mid-block. Dom Hyam and Danny Batth are brilliant penalty-box defenders.

Callum Brittain has been a real outlet for Rovers down the right-hand side this season. He's establishing himself as one of the best in his position across the division. Owen Beck has similar qualities on the left, though his form has dipped a little in the last month - which is understandable given how many games he's had to play.

And what has been Rovers' weakness, if any?

Not putting the ball in the net. Rovers create good chances but their failure to recruit a Championship-proven attacker for Sam Szmodics has been exposed. They should have been a couple of goals ahead in their last home game against Coventry City.

They didn't take their opportunities and then conceded two soft goals seven minutes apart. Suddenly, it was game over from a position of strength. If North End can weather an early storm and keep the game level, they'll have a good chance of getting a result.

It'll be tight. I will say 1-0 Rovers but a low-margin draw would not shock me either.