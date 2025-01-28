Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PNE take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday night

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn Rovers are sweating on the fitness of Todd Cantwell ahead of Friday’s derby against Preston North End.

The Lilywhites head to Ewood Park on the back of successive wins to take on seventh placed Rovers - who have lost three games on the spin. Boss John Eustace has seen his squad rocked by injuries with Cantwell the latest player on the treatment table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Travis was welcomed back into last Saturday’s squad against Bristol City while Danny Batth, Joe Rankin-Costello and Callum Brittain all recovered from knocks. But, Friday’s hosts will be without several senior players for the evening kick-off.

Yuki Ohashi is out for a few more weeks with ankle damage while Hayden Carter and Arnor Sigurdsson are now in ‘light training’. Sondre Tronstad and Harry Pickering are out until March and Scott Wharton will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee issue.

Getty Images

As for Cantwell - who arrived in August from Rangers on a permanent deal - there is hope on Eustace’s part that the midfielder will recover from a calf issue. The former Norwich City and Rangers man has scored one goal and assisted three for Rovers so far.

“Toddy, yesterday, unfortunately, took a bang on his calf on Tuesday and just couldn't shrug it off,” said Eustace after last weekend’s game. “Hopefully, he’ll be involved on Friday. We’ll have to see how he comes in on Monday. Owen Beck is really struggling at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sports science team said we'd be able to get a good 20 minutes out of him, if that. He is in the red zone. Andi Weimann is really struggling with his hamstring again. There are a lot of players who are going through the red zone at the moment; they're fully committed to the football club and each other.”

“Hopefully, touch wood, we can get him over that...”

Both Eustace and PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom will provide their latest team and injury news in pre-match press conferences later this week. But, North End will definitely be without club captain Ben Whiteman who has suffered a ‘nasty’ ankle injury.

There were also some concerns over Robbie Brady, who finished last Saturday’s win over Middlesbrough with evident back pain. The Irishman - who scored at home to Blackburn last season - recently returned to action after a spell out with cracked ribs.

Post-Boro, Heckingbottom said: “Yeah, his back went into spasm and just brought him on. I thought it was his rib and I thought we were going to have to bring him off straight away, but no. Hopefully, touch wood, we can get him over that for the next game.”