Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End confirmed starting lineups with Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile in squad

By George Hodgson
Published 31st Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 19:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A couple of changes to the PNE XI for the Lancashire derby

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this evening’s match against Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis come into the starting XI as Stefan Thordarson and Milutin Osmajic drop to the bench - the latter has been ill this week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also a spot on the bench for 18-year-old striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, with Will Keane and Robbie Brady absent from the squad due to injury. Captain Ben Whiteman is also not involved with him out for a couple of months.

Two changes have been made my Rovers boss John Eustace. Owen Beck and Lewis Travis come in for Adam Forshaw and Dion Sanderson - who are both subs. Todd Cantwell is back in the squad but Harry Leonard misses out through injury.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann (c), Meghoma, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Whatmough, Potts, Thordarson, Holmes, Evans, Felipe, Osmajic

Rovers starting XI: Pears; Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Beck, Travis (c), Buckley, Dolan, Weimann, Hedges, Gueye. Rovers subs: Toth, Sanderson, Atcheson, Forshaw, Vare, Rankin-Costello, Dunn, Cantwell, Cozier-Duberry.

Related topics:Blackburn Rovers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice