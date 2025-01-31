Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple of changes to the PNE XI for the Lancashire derby

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made two changes for this evening’s match against Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis come into the starting XI as Stefan Thordarson and Milutin Osmajic drop to the bench - the latter has been ill this week.

There is also a spot on the bench for 18-year-old striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, with Will Keane and Robbie Brady absent from the squad due to injury. Captain Ben Whiteman is also not involved with him out for a couple of months.

Two changes have been made my Rovers boss John Eustace. Owen Beck and Lewis Travis come in for Adam Forshaw and Dion Sanderson - who are both subs. Todd Cantwell is back in the squad but Harry Leonard misses out through injury.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, McCann (c), Meghoma, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Lindsay, Whatmough, Potts, Thordarson, Holmes, Evans, Felipe, Osmajic

Rovers starting XI: Pears; Brittain, Hyam, Batth, Beck, Travis (c), Buckley, Dolan, Weimann, Hedges, Gueye. Rovers subs: Toth, Sanderson, Atcheson, Forshaw, Vare, Rankin-Costello, Dunn, Cantwell, Cozier-Duberry.