Turkish giants appoint ex-Preston North End and Swansea City coach in Man United legend link up
Former Preston North End coach Mike Marsh has been appointed assistant at Besiktas.
The 55-year-old has joined head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s staff at the Turkish Giants, as one of two assistant coaches. Marsh spent two-and-a-half years at PNE as Ryan Lowe’s number two at Deepdale. He took charge of two matches this season as interim boss after Lowe’s sudden departure.
Marsh guided North End to victory over Sunderland in the EFL Cup but then walked after the 3-0 defeat at one of his former clubs in Swansea City. The Liverpudlian had thrown his hat into the ring for the managerial vacancy.
Lowe is yet to return to management but Marsh, who has a connection with Besiktas goalkeeping coach Richard Hartis, is back in. Marsh and Hartis worked together at England Under-17s when Steve Cooper guided them to World Cup victory in 2017.
Turkey is a country Marsh has footballing experience of. During his playing career he made three appearances for Galatasaray - whom he joined in 1995 from Coventry City. Marsh has also been assistant at Swansea, Huddersfield Town and first team coach at Liverpool.
Besiktas sit fourth in the Turkish Super Lig but could close the gap to third placed Samsunspor to two points, if they win their game in hand. Solskjaer was appointed as head coach in mid-January on a 18-month contract with option. The Norwegian left his role as Manchester United boss in 2021.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.