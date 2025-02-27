Ryan Lowe

League Two side Tranmere Rovers are on the search for a new manager

Former Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is the current favourite to take over at Tranmere Rovers.

The League Two club parted ways with Nigel Adkins this week by mutual agreement. Adkins, 59, lasted 15 months in the role but a winless run of 10 games - which left Tranmere 22nd in the league - saw his tenure come to an end.

It leaves the Prenton Park club on the search for a new boss with 13 games left to play. It has been reported that Lowe is under consideration for the position and the Liverpudlian - who scored 20 goals in 50 appearances for Tranmere - is clear favourite with the bookmakers.

Lowe has been out of work since leaving Preston in August 2024. The 46-year-old pushed for a exit from Deepdale after the opening night defeat to Sheffield United. That brought to an end his two-and-a-half year stay with the Lilywhites.

Since moving on from North End the ex-Plymouth Argyle chief has been linked with a handful of jobs - including Cardiff City, Stoke City, Bristol Rovers and Motherwell. Lowe described the Bluebirds opportunity as a ‘fantastic job’ at the time but interim boss Omer Riza landed the permanent gig.

The former club factor

Lowe has made clear his ambition to return to the Championship. Going straight into a League Two relegation battle would therefore be a particularly brave call. One appeal could be the location and another the chance to give back to a former club.

Speaking to The Telegraph in November, Lowe said: “With this little bit of a break, it’ll make me a better manager wherever I go next. I want to get back into the Championship but unfortunately someone has to lose their job for me to do that.

“But if that happens and a club wants an established Championship manager who overachieves budgets then I will be right in front of them. I will also look at different leagues. I would go to Spain, Holland, Germany, Scotland.

“But my ambition is to get a team in the play-offs in the Championship and get promoted. I’ve had a break. I’ve got my mojo back. I am watching a lot of football and I am meant to be in football. I have a work ethic and a belief and a desire to do well. That’s me.”

