Preston North End’s Ben Woodburn

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has shot down talk that Ben Woodburn is heading for the exit door at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites’ midfielder had an extra-year triggered in his contract this summer, following his debut season at Deepdale which saw him score two goals in 42 appearances. The Welshman has played five games for PNE this campaign and netted in the Carabao Cup defeat to Salford City.

Woodburn was a late substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Swansea at Deepdale. Speculation around the number 20 emerged on social media the day before the game, with suggestions being made of Wigan Athletic interest - and Woodburn potentially having his contract terminated at PNE. Lowe was quick to dismiss those claims, though.

He said: “Do you know what? Someone told me before that there was a rumour going around we’d cancelled his contract. That is just farcical, whoever made those rumours up. He wouldn’t be sitting on my bench, training with us every day and coming on to the pitch if he was.

“So listen, sometimes Ben comes in for a tough ride off people. He is a fantastic player. Does he need to do more? Of course he does; he knows that himself. He is not one of these kids who just turns up, trains and thinks that’s it. He’s a hard working kid and he’s played in the top flight for a top club.

“So, the rumours you have seen or whatever, I can definitely quash those rumours because it was the first I heard of it today. And I don’t like that, because I don’t know what the kid sees in it, if he’s on social media.