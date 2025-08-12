Live

Barrow 0-1 Preston North End RECAP as visitors win Carabao Cup first round clash

By George Hodgson
Published 12th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 21:25 BST
All the action from this evening’s first round Carabao Cup clash

Preston North End face Barrow away from home in the Carabao Cup first round.

The Lilywhites are back on the road three days after drawing 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers, in their Championship opener. It’s only the second ever competitive meeting between PNE and the Cumbrian club.

Andy Whing’s side finished 16th in League Two last season, and have started this campaign with defeats to promotion favourites Chesterfield and MK Dons. Tonight’s hosts recently signed former Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen.

North End performed reasonably in both cup competitions last year, making it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round - having knocked out Sunderland, Harrogate and Fulham - while progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1966.

Follow all the action from tonight’s cup clash with us below!

LIVE: Barrow vs Preston North End

21:25 BST

FULL TIME: Barrow 0-1 PNE

Charlie Raglan’s second half own goal sees Preston progress in the Carabao Cup.

Reactio and ratings to follow.

21:17 BST

89' Post (0-1)

Barkhuizen smashes his volley against the post from a few yards out.

21:14 BST

86' Almost game over (0-1)

Okkels races forward and tees up Smith to shoot but Raglan deflects it behind.

21:11 BST

83' Drilled over (0-1)

Thordarson takes aim from 25 yards but it’s always rising.

21:07 BST

80' Steered wide (0-1)

Whiteman’s cross to the back post picks out Small and his header is narrowly wide of the bottom right corner.

21:06 BST

79' Routine for Walton (0-1)

Mahoney drives a low, right footed effort at goal from range but it’s comfortable for the PNE goalkeeper.

21:05 BST

77' PNE change (0-1)

Vukcevic makes way for Hughes.

21:04 BST

76' Header saved (0-1)

Whiteman’s lifted cross picks out Smith and his powerful header is kept out.

20:59 BST

72' Flashed wide (0-1)

Barrow’s corner is swung in with pace and Cameron glances his header just wide of the bottom right corner.

20:58 BST

70' Barrow changes (0-1)

Earing and Walker make way for Barkhuizen and Cameron.

20:55 BST

66' GOAL! Barrow 0-1 PNE

It’s a hugely unfortunate own goal from Raglan and PNE lead.

20:52 BST

64' Chance Barrow (0-0)

Gibson is caught in his own box and Mahoney produces a smart save from Walton.

20:51 BST

63' Barrow sub (0-0)

A first of the game for the home side. Newby on for Worrall.

20:50 BST

61' Deflected wide (0-0)

Thordarson drills a free-kick at goal from 25 yards after Okkels was fouled. It takes a nick and goes behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.

20:45 BST

56' Audacious (0-0)

Mahoney spots Walton off his line and goes for goal from 40 yards. It’s not far off at all, with the PNE goalkeeper scrambling back and seeing the ball go just over his crossbar.

20:44 BST

55' Triple PNE sub (0-0)

Whiteman, Small and Smith on.

Carroll, Devine and Osmajic off.

20:39 BST

49' Injury concern (0-0)

Theo Carroll receiving treatment. It looks as though he will carry on for now but Ben Whiteman is ready to come on if needed.

20:37 BST

47' Early sight at goal (0-0)

Osmajic - who was starved of service in the first half - is slipped in on the right of the box but his near-post drive is palmed behind by Winterbottom.

