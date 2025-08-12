Barrow 0-1 Preston North End RECAP as visitors win Carabao Cup first round clash
Preston North End face Barrow away from home in the Carabao Cup first round.
The Lilywhites are back on the road three days after drawing 1-1 at Queens Park Rangers, in their Championship opener. It’s only the second ever competitive meeting between PNE and the Cumbrian club.
Andy Whing’s side finished 16th in League Two last season, and have started this campaign with defeats to promotion favourites Chesterfield and MK Dons. Tonight’s hosts recently signed former Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen.
North End performed reasonably in both cup competitions last year, making it through to the Carabao Cup fourth round - having knocked out Sunderland, Harrogate and Fulham - while progressing to the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 1966.
Follow all the action from tonight’s cup clash with us below!
LIVE: Barrow vs Preston North End
FULL TIME: Barrow 0-1 PNE
Charlie Raglan’s second half own goal sees Preston progress in the Carabao Cup.
Reactio and ratings to follow.
89' Post (0-1)
Barkhuizen smashes his volley against the post from a few yards out.
86' Almost game over (0-1)
Okkels races forward and tees up Smith to shoot but Raglan deflects it behind.
83' Drilled over (0-1)
Thordarson takes aim from 25 yards but it’s always rising.
80' Steered wide (0-1)
Whiteman’s cross to the back post picks out Small and his header is narrowly wide of the bottom right corner.
79' Routine for Walton (0-1)
Mahoney drives a low, right footed effort at goal from range but it’s comfortable for the PNE goalkeeper.
77' PNE change (0-1)
Vukcevic makes way for Hughes.
76' Header saved (0-1)
Whiteman’s lifted cross picks out Smith and his powerful header is kept out.
72' Flashed wide (0-1)
Barrow’s corner is swung in with pace and Cameron glances his header just wide of the bottom right corner.
70' Barrow changes (0-1)
Earing and Walker make way for Barkhuizen and Cameron.
66' GOAL! Barrow 0-1 PNE
It’s a hugely unfortunate own goal from Raglan and PNE lead.
64' Chance Barrow (0-0)
Gibson is caught in his own box and Mahoney produces a smart save from Walton.
63' Barrow sub (0-0)
A first of the game for the home side. Newby on for Worrall.
61' Deflected wide (0-0)
Thordarson drills a free-kick at goal from 25 yards after Okkels was fouled. It takes a nick and goes behind for a corner, which comes to nothing.
56' Audacious (0-0)
Mahoney spots Walton off his line and goes for goal from 40 yards. It’s not far off at all, with the PNE goalkeeper scrambling back and seeing the ball go just over his crossbar.
55' Triple PNE sub (0-0)
Whiteman, Small and Smith on.
Carroll, Devine and Osmajic off.
49' Injury concern (0-0)
Theo Carroll receiving treatment. It looks as though he will carry on for now but Ben Whiteman is ready to come on if needed.
47' Early sight at goal (0-0)
Osmajic - who was starved of service in the first half - is slipped in on the right of the box but his near-post drive is palmed behind by Winterbottom.