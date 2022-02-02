Away clean sheet 'perfect' for Preston North End defender Liam Lindsay following Millwall draw

Lindsay was recalled from the off by Ryan Lowe in the absence of Patrick Bauer who was rested for the clash in the capital.

It was the Scot's first start since December 4, the 1-0 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers.

The Lions were restricted to mainly long range efforts and did not look like a man playing for the first time in almost two months. Ben Whiteman saw his penalty hit the post on the night, which could have easily seen the Lilywhites take all three points back north.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE defender Liam Lindsay.

"It was a solid performance, a clean sheet away from home is perfect for me and the backline," Lindsay said.

"We probably could have nicked it but we'll take a point and a clean sheet all day.

"I thought I did okay, I just need to keep playing and try and go up in levels.

"It was a good defensive performance from the full team, strikers as well, so I'm happy with it.

"Getting a clean sheet at Millwall is a difficult thing to do, I'm happy with it and personally coming back into the team it's nice to get the clean sheet.

The 26-year-old did not have any doubts on his ability to step up the plate due to his mental fortitude and is now hoping he has given boss Lowe a headache going into their next game against Hull City on Saturday.

"The manager said at the start that everyone would get the chance, I've been waiting patiently and hopefully I've given him something to think about," Lindsay said.

"Obviously you would rather be playing every week, everyone says that, but you need to stay mentally strong.

"I've had spells out of the team and other things so I'd like to think that it has built a good mental side of my game. When I'm needed I can be called upon."