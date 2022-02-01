Millwall 0 Preston North End 0 match report: Ben Whiteman misses from the penalty spot at The Den

The Lilywhites were awarded the spot kick in the 64th minute after Andrew Hughes was held in the box by Shaun Hutchinson.

With regular penalty taker Daniel Johnson away on international duty, Whiteman stepped-up and saw his penalty hit the post.

It was the best chance to settle a low-quality contest in South London.

Preston North End midfielder Ben Whiteman puts his penalty against the post in the clash with Millwall at The Den

Nether side were at the races in terms of attacking football, creativity in short supply.

The positive from North End's point of view was a second clean sheet under Ryan Lowe's stewardship but when bearing in mind the penalty miss, it was slightly frustrating.

The PNE side had shown three changes from last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

Ched Evans, Ali McCann and Liam Lindsay came into the starting XI, with Cameron Archer, Alan Browne and Patrick Bauer moving to the bench.

Sepp van den Berg in action for PNE against Millwall

PNE moved the ball out of defence into midfield quite well but there was little creativity higher up the pitch.

Evans conceded a 19th minute free-kick on the edge of the 'D' after pushing Murray Wallace.

The North End wall did its job, blocking Mason Bennett's effort.

North End midfiekder Ali McCann in action against Millwall

A shot from Maikel Kieftenbeld after PNE had cleared a corner out of the box, struck a Preston head and flew over the bar.

PNE's one chance of the opening 45 minute was an Emil Riis snap-shot from 25 yards which Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski dived to hold.

In the latter stages of the half there was a hold-up in play after Evans was involved in a conversation with referee Kevin Friend.

Premier League referee Mr Friend then came to the side of the pitch, calling both managers and fourth official Andy Davies together - Mr Davies writing notes of what was being said.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Benik Afobe got past Lindsay as North End were caught on the counter, Iversen dashing off his line to clear the ball away from the striker after a heavy touch.

North End won a corner after Murray Wallace pout far too much pace on a back pass but the visitors were unable to take advantage.

At the other end, Bennett tried his luck with a shot from 20 yards which went wide of the target.

PNE were awarded the penalty in the 64th minute when Hughes went to ground under the challenge of Shaun Hutchinson at a corner.

Whiteman put plenty of pace on the spot kick but saw it strike the foot of the post.

There were flashes of attacking intent at either end as the clock ticked down but neither side looked like winning it.

Millwall: Bialkowski, Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace, McNamara, Kieftendbeld, Mitchell, Malone (Mahoney 61), Burke (J Wallace 61), Bennett (Burey 78), Afobe. Subs (not used): Long, Pearce, Saville, Evans.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes (Earl 67), Whiteman, Potts, McCann, Ledson (Browne 79), Cunningham, Riiis, Evans (Archer 71). Subs (not used): Ripley, Diaby, Bauer, Sinclair.

Referee: Kevin Friend (Leicestershire)