The Iceland international has been linked with PNE in recent days

Preston North End linked striker Andri Gudjohnsen is reportedly of interest to Dutch club FC Utrecht.

The Lilywhites were credited with interest in the KAA Gent forward last weekend. Those reports came as a surprise, given manager Paul Heckingbottom’s comments about the club being limited to free transfers and loans in the rest of the window. Gudjohnsen’s price tag was said to be around the £2.5million mark.

Since the report, journalist Alan Nixon has followed up with news of a deal looking ‘unlikely’ to happen. Belgian journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, has now claimed the front man held ‘personal talks’ with PNE officials. It was further stated that a ‘key role in the squad’ was presented to the son of former Chelsea striker, Eidur.

Utrecht, meanwhile, are said to be ‘in advance at the moment’. It’s reported that Gent are open to selling the 23-year-old. The Belgian club signed Gudjohnsen last summer from Lyngby BK - he has gone on to score five goals in 48 appearances, while registering two assists. He also has earned 34 international caps.

PNE boss’ transfer wish

When asked on Thursday if Heckingbottom would like to sign another out-and-out number nine this summer, he said: “Yeah, because of the makeup of our squad. We looked at it in the summer, made one or two signings and thought, ‘Can we sign three wingers for example and get our width from that?’

“And then, we might have only needed three (strikers) and gone a different way. But, it was just impossible for us to recruit that way. Getting width from wing backs and maybe only having one wide player, great. But then, where's the creativity? Where's the goals? Well, I want the threat to be from number nines and down the middle.

“Why can't we change two on 60, 70 minutes? Why can't we have three on the pitch at the same time and really make the opposition defend? When your resources have stretched it's like, ‘What's going to help you have the biggest impact with the least money? Or, the least change?

“And for me, that is loading up on the middle of the pitch and getting players at the top end of the pitch with all the different attributes that are going to make the opposition have to defend.”