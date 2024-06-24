Aston Villa 'could sell' ex-Preston North End and Middlesbrough star AGAIN after '£14m' deal
Former Preston North End striker Cameron Archer could be sold by Aston Villa for a second time, according to reports.
The 22-year-old is back at Villa Park, after his £18million move to Sheffield United last summer. A relegation clause in the deal meant Villa were obliged to buy Archer back, after the Blades went back down to the Championship. Football Insider report that the Midlands club have paid £14m to bring him back, with manager Unai Emery confirming the return in mid-May.
"Yes at the beginning he's coming back,” said Emery. “We are going to try to individually analyse each situation and try to take the best decision with every player. When we finish the season completely we are going to sit with the club, Monchi, Damian (Vidagany), with myself, with Wes Edens and we are going to take decisions.”
Archer, a huge hit on loan for Preston in the 2021/22 season, is being linked with another move away from Villa - who are said to be ‘open to listening to offers’. He scored four goals in 29 games for Sheffield United last season, having excelled at Middlesbrough the previous campaign. In total, he has made 10 appearances in the Premier League for Villa.
The topic of clubs selling academy players for sizable fees is a hot topic of debate currently. As Premier League clubs are trying to fall within Profit and Sustainability rules, academy stars can help generate profit from player sales - which is reflected entirely in the year’s accounts. Villa have already reportedly agreed to sell Omari Kellyman, 18, to Chelsea for £19m.
