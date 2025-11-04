The Aston Villa man was on the score sheet again at Southampton last weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Dobbin is enjoying life at Preston North End alongside fellow loan man Alfie Devine.

The pair are at Deepdale for the season, from Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur respectively. Both players have been featuring on a regular basis and added spark to the Lilywhites’ attack. Dobbin has four goals in all competitions while Devine has a couple to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the former who got PNE up and running at Southampton last time out, as Paul Heckingbottom’s side ran out 2-0 winners at St Mary’s. Dobbin and Devine have had some humorous exchanges in the comment sections of each other’s Instagram posts; the Spurs man is someone he’s glad to have around.

“Yeah, of course,” said Dobbin. “Alfie's a top player, so we try and demand the best from each other every game. I think we've got a good relationship on and off the pitch. We're trying to push each other and obviously, that comes with a bit of banter on the side, but we're just trying to push each other as much as possible.”

The pair are not the only loan men at North End this campaign. One player who has been catching the eye of every PNE supporter in recent weeks is Everton midfielder Harrison Armstrong. He is someone else Dobbin gets on with well and it’s fair to say he expects the teenager to go on to great things.

“I think his performance speaks for itself, really,” said Dobbin. “He's got a very, very high ceiling and I'm really close with him off the pitch, so I'm buzzing for him and hopefully, he can go back to Everton and keep smashing it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Preston team that has been built for this season has a likability about it, after a big freshen up in the summer. It’s a dressing room Dobbin has slotted into seamlessly, which makes coming into work every day very easy.

“Yes, the lads are great,” said Dobbin. “It's settled really quickly. I know everyone's really close in there. It's like a small family, almost. It really helps on the pitch as well as off it. We bond really well together and it’s showing.”

On a personal note Dobbin is taking it one step at a time but encouraged by his start and enjoying the role he is carrying out for PNE. It is the fourth loan spell of his career and after a mixed 2024/25 campaign, he knew how important it was upon joining.

“Yeah, it's been a tough last year to be fair, with injuries,” said Dobbin. “Obviously, my loan at West Brom was a bit frustrating, but it's in the past now and I can only control what I can control. I wanted to come here with a fresh mentality and try and stay fit for as long as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew everything else would kind of take care of itself, so I'm just taking it game by game and trying to look after myself as best as possible. I think I'm getting there. I think this week will show a little bit how far I've come. Hopefully, I can just keep getting fitter game by game and keep making that next step.”

Your next PNE read: There feels real potential around Preston North End's season