He played the 90 minutes as PNE lost 2-1 to Queens Park Rangers on Saturday

Preston North End defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden agreed with his manager’s verdict after losing 2-1 to QPR on Saturday.

The Lilywhites led at half time in the Loftus Road clash, but were pegged back on 50 minutes and fell behind in the penultimate minute of normal time. North End had gone down to 10 men in the final stages of the game, with Liam Lindsay shown a second yellow card.

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom disagreed with the referee’s decision to dismiss the Scot. But, he pulled no punches in his assessment of the game overall. Heckingbottom felt the Rs deserved the points and that a draw would’ve been a positive for Preston on the day. Kesler-Hayden shared that view.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Kesler-Hayden. “I agree. I think the performance, as a collective, just wasn’t good enough today and that’s disappointing. Coming off Leeds, we were really confident coming into the game and it’s just not gone our way. The performance wasn’t good enough and if we had scraped a 1-1, we would’ve been happy.

“We have obviously got a lot of games coming up and there is time to turn it around, so hopefully we can do that. Work ethic, you have to give it every single day. It is not just saying it. We gave 100 per cent today; it was more the football and the mistakes. We couldn’t get going, we couldn’t keep the ball at times and we just couldn’t create chances.

“And yeah, I think that was our downfall. If we want to start moving up the table we need to improve our away form. We will look back at the game and see what we need to improve and try do it. We should still see it out with ten men. We sit in and obviously, it is just mistakes and stuff that has cost us the game. Linds has been a rock at the back - excellent - so we can’t really say anything.

“But yeah, I think we should still see the draw out and I’m obviously disappointed. We are back at home (on Boxing Day) and hopefully we can get the three points, start getting more from here and move up the table. I think is the away form we need to improve. As I say, we will will look back at the game and try improve what we need to improve.”