As it happened: Preston North End 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Preston North End return to Deepdale after back to back away games to welcome league leaders West Bromwich Albion to PR1.
We'll have all the build up and action throughout the afternoon so make sure to refresh the page (F5) so you don't miss a thing!
LIVE: PNE vs West Bromwich Abion
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 15:25
Emil Riis hoping to showcase his skills in front of family when Preston face Baggies
Driving Emil Riis on during Preston North End’s midweek draw at Sheffield United was a family reunion.
The Danish striker was desperate to play well so that he would keep his place for today’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion.
Flying in from Denmark for the game are Riis’ parents who have yet to see their son play live for PNE.
They follow the action back home on stream but will this afternoon get a chance to watch him from close quarters.
Riis left it late to find the net against Sheffield United, firing home a 95th minute equaliser.
A couple of chances had gone begging earlier, notably when Daniel Johnson’s pass played him clear on goal but his shot clipped Blades keeper Robin Olsen and went over.
Riis said: “This is the first time that my mum and dad are coming over for a game.”
Read the full story here.
Time for a win
PNE have lost their last five matches against the Baggies, a run that goes back to 2010.
Three in a row
West Bromwich Albion are looking to beat PNE for the third time in a row for the first time ever, despite both sides taking part in the first ever league season.
This is the 52nd season that the two sides have met.
More of the same?
Frankie McAvoy has named the same squad in back to back league games, could he make it three in a row or opt for fresh legs?
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson, Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis.
PNE Subs: Rudd, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, McCann, Murphy, Wickham.
The visitors' line up...
Keeping the faith
McAvoy has stood by the men that have been in good form of late, the only question is whether PNE have the fitness to outlast a rotated West Brom squad.
A first start for Hugill
Jordan Hugill starts his first game for the Baggies this afternoon, of course it coming at his former home.
A first start for Hugill
Jordan Hugill starts his first game for the Baggies this afternoon, of course it coming at his former home.