As it happened: Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool

Frankie McAvoy has urged Preston North End to embrace the challenge of playing Liverpool tonight after falling flat on previous big occasions.

The Carabao Cup fourth-round clash (7.45pm) will be played in front of a capacity Deepdale crowd, the sold-out signs going up 48 hours ahead of kick-off.

PNE head coach McAvoy is mindful that his side have not shown up in some games when the stakes were high.

In particular, the opening day of the season when fans were back in, the Derby game after the passing of North End owner Trevor Hemmings and Saturday’s derby at Blackpool.

McAvoy said: “This is one we need to embrace, it’s a big challenge.

“Liverpool are one of the greats of world football at the moment.

“We can’t be frightened of the challenge, we have to give it our best and see where that takes us.”