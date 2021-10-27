As it happened: Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool
Preston North End face Liverpool at Deepdale in the Carabao Cup, kick off at 7:45pm.
LIVE: PNE vs Liverpool
Frankie McAvoy DEMANDS Preston North End rise to big occasion against Liverpool
Frankie McAvoy has urged Preston North End to embrace the challenge of playing Liverpool tonight after falling flat on previous big occasions.
The Carabao Cup fourth-round clash (7.45pm) will be played in front of a capacity Deepdale crowd, the sold-out signs going up 48 hours ahead of kick-off.
PNE head coach McAvoy is mindful that his side have not shown up in some games when the stakes were high.
In particular, the opening day of the season when fans were back in, the Derby game after the passing of North End owner Trevor Hemmings and Saturday’s derby at Blackpool.
McAvoy said: “This is one we need to embrace, it’s a big challenge.
“Liverpool are one of the greats of world football at the moment.
“We can’t be frightened of the challenge, we have to give it our best and see where that takes us.”
Liverpool line up
Team News
PNE Starting XI: Rudd, van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Rafferty, Ledson, McCann, Potts, Cunningham, Barkhuizen, Maguire.
PNE Subs: Iversen, Bauer, Huntington, Storey, Earl, Whiteman, Johnson, Sinclair, Riis.
Seven changes
Frankie McAvoy has opted for seven changes to the side that lost against Blackpool, with Liverpool fans littering PNE’s XI.
Joe Rafferty comes up against the side he captained at youth level, with Ryan Ledson - an Everton academy graduate - up against his boyhood club.
Sean Maguire is the other Reds fan involved from the off.
A typical evening in Preston
Liverpool are here for the first time in League Cup action and they are being treated to a typical night in Preston, it’s pouring it down!
Tom Barkhuizen makes his 200th appearance for PNE tonight, he’s picked a good moment for it!
Both sides going through their paces
Both sets of players are going through their warm ups...
Here come the teams!
Deepdale is full and teams are on their way out!
Kick off!
We’re underway at Deepdale!
Wifi issues...
Bear with us on the updates tonight, the wifi is a little in and out...