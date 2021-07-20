LiveAs it happened: Bolton Wanderers 1-0 Preston North End
Preston North End return to Lancashire and are once again playing in front of their fans, as they face Bolton Wanderers.
LIVE: Bolton vs PNE
Full Time: Bolton 1-0 PNE
North End were not at the races this evening at the LFA and their first game back in front of their own fans ends in defeat.
Ethan Walker had PNE’s best chance just before the break as he hit the outside of the post, but the sides went into the break level.
Gethin Jones scored the only goal of the game, stepping forward from right back to fire past Hudson.
Two more minutes
There will be two more minutes added on to the end of the game.
Evans goes close!
Riis does well down the left and squares the ball to Evans who flicks the ball across goal, with the ball staying in.
Drinks break
A pause in play in the second half for a drinks break.
PNE subs
North End change their outfield players: Hudson, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson, Whiteman, Mawene, Cunningham, Riis, Evans.
Maguire shot saved
Maguire tries his luck from range but his low effort is comfortably saved.
Bolton sub
Jones is replaced by Brockbank.
Afolayan booked
Afolayan is booked for dissent.
Leigh booked
Leigh is booked for a strong tackle on Jones. It resulted in both sets of players trying to separate each other.
Hudson makes a great save!
Afolayan looks to bend the ball into the top corner and but for a fine stop from Hudson he would have found it.
PNE corner
Maguire works space and crosses to the far post but it’s headed behinid.
The set piece is twice headed away at the near post.
Goal Bolton. 1-0.
Jones steps forward and strikes from 20 yards, beating the ‘keeper at his near post.
Bolton corner
Jones’ shot from range is deflected behind.
They take the kick short and North End intercept.
One change at the break
North End return for the second half with Matt Hudson in goal, but are otherwise unchanged.
Half Time: Bolton 0-0 PNE
North End haven’t had the better of the first half but they go into the break level.
The Lilywhites haven’t been without chances, Ethan Walker hitting the outside of the post just before the interval, but the Trotters have looked the better side so far.