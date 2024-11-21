Jeffrey Monakana | National World

He joined Preston North End in 2012 and made 49 first team appearances

Jeffrey Monakana only has one regret from his time at Preston North End... not getting the opportunity to play against Blackpool.

The Lilywhites snapped up Monakana in the summer of 2012, at the age of 18. Graham Westley was the manager to bring the winger through the door - and he scored six goals in 47 appearances, across all competitions, in his first season at Deepdale.

Westley was sacked in January 2013 though and Monakana went out on loan to Colchester United in September of that year - meaning only two appearances were made for PNE in 2013/14. A permanent move to Brighton, in the January, was then sorted.

Despite his relatively short stint at North End, the tricky wide man was a fan favourite at Deepdale. Post-PNE, Monakana signed for several football clubs - some overseas - but never settled. Having retired back in March due to injury, the 31-year-old has now looked back on his Preston spell.

“I’d never really even heard of Preston or even knew where it was,” said Monakana. “I mean I’d hardly been out of London. I’d been speaking with Chuks Aneke, who’d been on loan, and had started to sow seeds. I’d played with Chuks, even though he was a year older, as I had been playing ahead of my age group. I went to see Liam Brady and pleaded my case, saying so many players were ahead of me.

“We had a good relationship and wanted me to stay, but I needed to challenge myself. They sorted a visit to Preston for me where I spoke to Graham, did a bit of training, and played a reserve match. I told Arsenal I wanted to go and after a bit of chatting they agreed to let me go.

“He didn’t really sell the club to me, the club sold itself. I walked out in an empty Deepdale and just seeing those huge stands spoke to me, I imagined running out and playing for a club with a stadium like this. The pitch was huge and again, this was attractive, dreaming of running at defences.

“Graham was a motivator, He’d have you running through a brick wall - not for him, but for the club. He had his ways and a lot of the lads hated it and didn’t agree but it wasn’t about working for him, rather doing what was best for the club.”

In previous interviews, Monakana has labelled his time at North End as ‘unfinished business’. It is a club which he clearly took to his heart - as the first of his senior career and one he played the most matches for. Despite the positive memories, his one regret at PNE is an easy answer.

“Not playing in the Blackpool derby!” said Monakana. “That hurt like hell. I started to feel the beat of the club, understand how it worked and how it ticked. I got close to a few fans and felt what it meant to them. I wanted to be the guy that ripped Blackpool a new one, the one who could put smiles on the faces of the people around me but I obviously didn’t get my chance.”