PNE signed the Montenegro international on a free in the summer transfer window

Andrija Vukcevic is well travelled but England was always the ultimate goal for him as a professional footballer.

It’s been a positive last few weeks at club level for the Montenegrin, who has started three league games on the bounce for Preston North End. Prior to that, Vukcevic had managed five Championship substitute outings after his full debut, on the opening day at Queens Park Rangers.

Vukcevic’s route to Deepdale was far from typical. Available on a free transfer after leaving Mexican outfit Juarez, he popped up out of nowhere at the club’s Spain training camp over the summer, for a one-week trial. He and Milutin Osmajic are represented by the same agent and PNE.

Reflecting on that week, he told BBC Lancashire: “When I heard about this option to come on a trial, I really didn't think too much. Although I had other offers I said, ‘I really want to go there and prove myself. It wasn’t an easy decision because you take a lot of risk - you can get injured or anything.

“But I decided to go in, and I didn't make a mistake. I was really confident because when I heard about the option that I can go on a trial, I just said, ‘You will prove yourself there’. And yeah luckily, it went well. Playing in England has always been my dream. Because of that, I really wanted to accept everything just to come here.”

The opportunity to join an English club had never presented itself previously, but Vukcevic’s dream never left him after spending one week training with Leicester City as a boy. Around 15 years later, the chance was seized. PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom saw plenty of likable attributes in the defender and he put pen-to-paper on a three-year contract. One thing which immediately stands out is Vukcevic’s exceptional English.

“I haven't spoken in English since I was in Belgium,” Vukcevic told the Lancashire Post. “I had a teacher for maybe seven months and then I moved to Rijeka, Croatia, then I moved to Mexico and I had a Spanish teacher. But now I found a new teacher here to speak English because I wanted to learn the language really good. I think that I've improved a lot since my arrival here because I was writing down all the words I learned.”

Vukcevic has played club football in his home country, Spain, Serbia, Belgium, Croatia and Mexico. He reflects most fondly on his times in Spain, having represented Sevilla B, San Fernando and most recently, Cartagena. His 2023 transfer to Mexican club Juarez, for a reported €1m, proved a challenging period.

“Well, that was a really hard decision and I lived in the most dangerous city in the world,” said Vukcevic. “It was training and home. Juarez, on the border with the United States. I think, in 2009, that was the most dangerous city in the world. There were people killing each other every day.

“I didn’t see anything, It was just house, training, training. I was alone because my wife was pregnant with my little daughter. They were with me and (after) like one month she just said, ‘I want to go home, I cannot...’ Then I was alone. It was a good experience but I would not do it again, no matter how much money they can offer!”

Fast forward to the present and Vukcevic is clearly settled, but also hungry to perform in the Championship for Preston. Receiving the Man of the Match award in the recent 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic meant a lot to him - a ‘special day’ he says. The number three is enjoying the competitive nature of every league clash too.

“Yeah, it's a good level,” said Vukcevic. “Here you have more space, but it's more demanding physically. It's not like in Spain; they play more with the ball. Everyone really has been really kind to me since my arrival so I'm really happy with everything. I've been working really hard to get that opportunity and showcase my abilities on the pitch.”

The 28-year-old watched international team mate Osmajic’s goals for PNE over the course of last season; linking up with him at club level was another motivation for making the move. The pair have known each other for six or seven years after meeting at Montenegro under-21s.

“I think that everyone loves him here because he's a bit crazy,” said Vukcevic. “But he's a good guy with a big heart.”

