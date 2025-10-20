The Everton midfielder is on loan at Preston North End

Former Preston North End striker Neil Mellor was mightily impressed by his first viewing of loan man Harrison Armstrong.

The Everton man is with the Lilywhites on a season-long deal. He has started the last three league matches after a trio of substitute outings. Mellor was at Deepdale for his old club’s 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic, prior to the October international break.

Mellor, given his Merseyside football ties, has been aware of Armstrong’s name. He felt the England Under-19 international stood out against the Addicks and expects him to play an important role for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

“Yeah, really impressive,” said Mellor. “In the youth circuit you've heard of the names, but you're never really sure how they can handle the first team environment.

“For a player, at 18, to be ready and brave enough to go out on loan shows the sort of character he is, and the belief that Everton have in him to be able to cope.

“For the manager to trust him and play him in so many games... when I watched him against Charlton I was like, ‘God, who's this? What a player’.

“You can see he has that in him, but he's going to have challenges along the way. He'll have dips in form, he'll have little injuries and he'll have to deal with certain situations.

“But from what I've seen, he looks like a very intelligent, clever football player which then can help players further up the pitch.”

