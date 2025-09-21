PNE ran out 1-0 winners at Pride Park on Saturday

Derby County boss John Eustace felt his side were worthy of at least a point against Preston North End.

The Lilywhites picked up their first away win of the season at Pride Park, with on-loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Alfie Devine scoring the only goal of the game. That came on 29 minutes, as Devine thundered his strike in off the post from distance.

Derby asked questions of North End in the second half after a poor showing in the first, but Daniel Iversen was there to deny dangerous substitute Patrick Agyemang - while Craig Forsyth slotted another chance wide.

Post-match, Eustace said: “I thought the first half was poor, and we weren't at the levels required to win a game. In the second half, I thought the attitude and grit the boys showed to try and find the equaliser was there for everyone to see.

“In the second half, there was only going to be one team that was going to go on and score. Unfortunately, we couldn't put the ball in the net. There's lots of positives to take out of that second-half performance.

"The performance of Patrick Agyemang was very good. Coming on, you can see he's got huge potential. I think there are lots of positives to take out of the second half. It was disappointing to lose the game, but I felt we did enough to at least get a point."

Lewis Travis reacts to defeat

The new Rams captain told BBC Derbyshire: “I know I need to do more; a lot of the lads need to do more. They all know that, it’s an honest group of players. We just need to have that belief. You see in the second half, we took the game to them.

“We need to be believing that we are playing Preston at home and we need to take the game to them. We are a much better side than them, in my opinion. We just need to have a lot more belief in and out of possession.”

