Birmingham City hold 'initial talks' with ex-Preston North End and Stoke City manager
Birmingham City have reportedly spoken to ex-Preston North End boss, Alex Neil, as they look to appoint a new manager.
The Blues were relegated to League One last season and, following health problems, Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his role at St Andrew’s. Gary Rowett was brought in as interim boss in March, but couldn’t keep Birmingham up - in his second stint there. And, Neil is now one of the names in the frame, to take up the vacant position.
The Scot - who recently spoke to the Lancashire Post for an exclusive interview - was sacked by Stoke City in December. He spent 16 months with the Potters, having joined them in August 2022 from Sunderland. Neil guided the Black Cats to promotion, from League One, in the 2021/22 season.
He started his managerial journey at Hamilton Academical, at the age of 31 and took the club into the Scottish Premiership in 2013/14. In January 2015, Norwich City swooped in for him and went on to win the Championship play-offs. He left Carrow Road in March 2017 and was appointed PNE boss that summer. At Deepdale, his team secured 7th, 14th and 9th placed finishes in the Championship - with Neil relieved of his duties in March 2021, during his fourth season in charge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.