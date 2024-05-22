Former Preston North End boss Alex Neil

Tony Mowbray has stepped down as boss at St Andrew's

Birmingham City have reportedly spoken to ex-Preston North End boss, Alex Neil, as they look to appoint a new manager.

The Blues were relegated to League One last season and, following health problems, Tony Mowbray has stepped down from his role at St Andrew’s. Gary Rowett was brought in as interim boss in March, but couldn’t keep Birmingham up - in his second stint there. And, Neil is now one of the names in the frame, to take up the vacant position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scot - who recently spoke to the Lancashire Post for an exclusive interview - was sacked by Stoke City in December. He spent 16 months with the Potters, having joined them in August 2022 from Sunderland. Neil guided the Black Cats to promotion, from League One, in the 2021/22 season.