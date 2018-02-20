Alan Browne wants Preston to build on Wolves point at Aston Villa

Alan Browne knows PNE have to build on their point against Championship leaders Wolves when they head to Aston VIlla on Tuesday night.

The Irishman continued his fine run of form with a fifth goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Deepdale on Saturday.

Alex Neil’s side saw their bid for three points halted by John Welsh’s red card however with Helder Costa levelling things up shortly after North End went down to 10 men.

Browne is likely to be a key man again as PNE follow up giving top of the table a real run for their money with a trip to Villa Park to face Steve Bruce’s third-place side.

“We always knew this week was going to be tough, facing the side top of the table and then going to Villa,” said the 22-year-old.

“We’re going really strong at the moment and we showed on Saturday that we’re capable of matching any team in this league.

Alan Browne battles with Wolves' Ruben Neves in the 1-1 draw at Deepdale

“Up until the red card I think we were the better side against Wolves.

“We’ll try and keep 11 men on the field at Villa Park and hopefully we can come away with the three points.

“The manager said before the game on Saturday and at half-time that we needed to believe in ourselves against the top sides.

“In the second half against Wolves the belief was there and it was just unfortunate that the red card changed things for us.”