Alan Browne hails Preston's battling qualities after holding Championship leaders Wolves with 10 men

Alan Browne hailed PNE’s battling qualities after playing the final half an hour of their 1-1 draw with Wolves with 10 men.

The Irishman opened the scoring with a header on 52 minutes as Alex Neil’s men flew out of the blocks in the second half.

Alan Browne celebrates his goal against Wolves.

Seven minutes later though John Welsh was sent off for a second booking as the Lilywhites went a man down for the second game running.

Helder Costa swiftly levelled things up with the home side then on the back foot for large periods in the closing stages as they picked up a point for their efforts.

“We knew with them coming here, bringing the atmosphere and the fans they did that it was always going to be a tough game,” Browne said.

“That’s how it turned out but given the circumstances, going down to 10 men, I think the boys dug deep and it’s a fantastic result in the end.

“We could have easily crumbled and given in but every one of us, the subs included, came on and made an impact and really worked for each other.

“I think we thoroughly deserved the point.”

Browne hit the post shortly before getting his fifth of the season as he got on the end of a Callum Robinson corner.

“In the second half we came out of the traps and we really took the game to them and gave them something to think about,” the 22-year-old said.

“We put them on the back foot and I came close with the first attempt and then wasn’t going to miss the second from the corner.

“It was a great delivery from Callum and I managed to get my head on it.

“But the way things turned out we couldn’t really keep that pressure on and keep attacking as well as we might have liked to.

“We just had to sit off and let them play in front of us and try and keep their chances to a minimum.

“I thought we did that pretty well.”

Welsh’s red card came after Greg Cunningham’s at Brentford last week but Browne felt it was harsh.

“At such a crucial time in the season picking up red cards and going down to 10 men doesn’t help our cause,” he said.

“I didn’t think it was a second booking myself. They made the most of tackles and hit the deck and knew what they were doing.

“They drew the yellow from the ref and it was unfortunate for Welshy.

“Everyone stuck together though and we ground out a good result.”