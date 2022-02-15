Preston North End captain Alan Browne hoping luck has turned following Peterborough United win

The Lilywhites certainly rode their luck at times as the home side hit the woodwork on a couple of occasions, even just seconds before Cameron Archer’s match-winning strike.

Earlier on in the season, PNE had been in very similar positions and failed to take anything from the game.

Had he been in the stands, however, Browne may not have waited around long enough to see Archer’s goal 10 minutes from time.

Alan Browne in action at Peterborough United.

He said: “It felt like half a game, there wasn’t much to do, you couldn’t do much.

“I don’t know what it looked like – I don’t know if I’d have stuck around to watch it to be honest, it was one of the worst games I’ve ever been involved in.

“When you come away with three points that’s all that matters, you’ve got to forget about the performance.

“You just don’t know what is going to happen.

“We’ve played the game that long that usually you take a touch and you know what’s going to happen but in those conditions at the weekend, there isn’t much you can do.

“We were lucky to come in at half-time 0-0 but maybe we’ve turned a corner and the luck is on our side now.

“Hopefully that will continue for us.”

Browne took a heavy fall just before half-time, raising concerns over a long-standing hip injury.

The North End skipper had an operation in the summer in an attempt to clear things up and it was an injury he carried into the season as he eagerly wanted to be involved.

He now welcomes the break between games, having had the start of the week off and is confident he will be fit for Reading’s visit on Saturday.

“I jarred my hip, it was the one I had an operation on so it wasn’t nice.

“It was a sore one but I just cracked on. I just stayed floating about at half-time in case I stiffened up.

“Thankfully we have the week to recover, it’s been a while since we’ve had a bit of a break so I’ll rest up and make sure I’m ready for the weekend.

“My missus probably hates me, I’m either recovering or getting ready for games because they’re coming thick and fast.

“I don’t slip up on dad duties though, we’re a team. I put a good shift in there.”