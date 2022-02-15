The 34-year-old watched PNE's 0-0 draw with Huddersfield Town at Deepdale last Wednesday, Huddersfield another club he has been linked with.

San Francisco-based Kirchner is the co-founder, chairman, and CEO at software firm Slync.io which is a private registered company.

Little is officially known of his wealth but Slync.io has a high turnover.

Chris Kirchner pictured at a Derby County game in November

Kirchner is a keen golfer and golf fan, with his company announced last September as the new title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic.

When that deal was revealed, Kirchner said: "We are excited to partner with the European Tour and Rolex on the Dubai Desert Classic. Dubai is one of the great cities and a key player in global logistics. This event will be a great place for us to kick off our year with our customers and enjoy some world-class golf.”

The Dubai Desert Classic was played at the end of January. It was after the event that Kirchner flew to England and was at Deepdale.

Towards the end of 2021, Kirchner tried to buy Derby County and got some way down the track in negotiations.

But just before Christmas he pulled out of the running,

Posting on Twitter at the time to explain why he would not be buying the Rams, Kirchner said: "Problem is overall price, complexity with debts from previous owner and the stadium doesn’t make it any easier.”

Kirchner is understood to have looked at two other Championship clubs as well as Derby, PNE and Huddersfield.