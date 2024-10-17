Aiden McGeady | Getty Images

He won Player of the Year at PNE in 2016/17

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Preston North End star Aiden McGeady has retired from football.

The news was confirmed on Thursday morning, with McGeady having recently left Ayr United by mutual consent. The 38-year-old spent 15 months at the Scottish club, working in a dual role as player and technical manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGeady hadn’t featured this season, under former team mate Scott Brown, and he has now called time on his playing days. The Irishman - who earned 93 caps for his country - completed a degree in Sports Directorship earlier this year.

The tricky winger is regarded as one of PNE’s finest players this century, despite only spending one season at Deepdale. Signed on transfer deadline day, by Simon Grayson in August 2016, he went on to win the Player of the Year award that season.

McGeady scored eight goals and provided nine assists, across 35 appearances. Some of his strikes were spectacular - at home to Brentford, Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley and away to Huddersfield Town. He also scored a last minute equaliser at Ewood Park, for PNE.

The wide man started his professional career at Celtic and spent six years there, before moving to Spartak Moscow - whom he also represented in the Champions League. Everton signed him in 2017 and his two loan spells, away from the Toffees, came with Sheffield Wednesday and North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After his stunning season at Preston, departing manager Simon Grayson reunited with him after landing the Sunderland job. McGeady turned out 150 times for the Black Cats and scored 36 goals. He joined Charlton on loan in 2019/20 and returned north of the border in 2022, to spend one season at Hibernian.

In a statement posted online, he said: "After much thought and consideration, I've decided to announce my retirement from professional football. Football has given me so much and getting to play the game I loved at the top level is the stuff dreams are made of. I truly lived that dream every day on the pitch. There are so many memories, too many to mention but getting to pull on the famous green and white Celtic jersey, the team I supported, was extremely special.

“Playing in the Champions League and individual honours I received there in front of those amazing fans are some of the most memorable moments of my life. I've been lucky enough to play for so many great teams in England, Scotland, Russia, brilliant memories at the best clubs. I will never forget the magical times representing Ireland for 13 years and getting to the Euros in the process. I have made lifelong friends in football, played with some world class team mates along the way.

“I'd like to thank all the managers, coaching staff, backroom staff that helped guide me through the good and bad times. From the start of my career as a boy, to the very end of it, thankyou for the support. An extra special thankyou to my loving family, friends, and advisors who have been with me on this journey every step of the way. To the fans and everyone who played a part in my footballing story, I won't forget you. This part of my journey may be at the end, but I'm looking forward to the future. Thank you football."