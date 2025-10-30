The PNE man has been an ever-present in the team following his January 2025 transfer

From the off Lewis Gibson looked right at home in a Preston North End shirt. The second half of last season, following his January arrival from Plymouth Argyle, offered plenty of promise. This campaign has seen the centre-back firmly establish himself as the main man in the heart of PNE’s defence.

Until last Friday’s injury woe against Sheffield United, pretty much everything about Gibson’s first full season at Deepdale had been positive. His performances for the Pilgrims, at this level, alerted the Lilywhites’ attention and the 25-year-old believes he’s taken his game on since making the move up to Lancashire.

“Yeah, I do,” said Gibson. “I think the longer time you spend in a place you become more comfortable in your surroundings. Again, it’s a fresher group, a younger group so yeah, I do feel I've improved as a player. To be honest, that's the aim all the time. If you ask us this in another three, four months' time, I'd be hoping to say the same thing.”

Gibson to North End had a solid feel to it straight away but the stronger fit, arguably, appeared to be he and manager Paul Heckingbottom. The centre-back instantly came across as the kind of character PNE’s boss wants in his corner. It’s fair to say North End’s manager has been pleased with his contribution to date.

"Yeah, Lewis is doing well,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “When we played Charlton the other week, I think Charlton in the Cup was his first game and I happened to watch it back. He had an excellent debut and he's not really looked back. He's a good player, performing really, really well, but that's not a fluke.

“He does a lot of things well and right away from the game: how he looks to prepare, how he looks to manage himself. He wants to win, he wants to do well, he wants to play as high as he possibly can and he prepares in that way. He's not one of those players who just turns up and plays well because he's lucky.”

On just how much goes into that, Gibson told the Post: “A lot. I'm not sure if you know, a few years ago I had quite a few injuries in a small space of time. Every time you kind of get one, you add something else into your routine. I'm not superstitious at all but it's every day.

“I think you train as hard as you recover. Outside of football, doing your own bits with whoever in terms of treatment, saunas, ice baths, steam rooms, all that type of stuff. I have a routine before games and training I do every day, so I'm methodical and it's working for now.”

Heckingbottom is often hesitant to go overboard with individual praise, while always keen to stress how players can go to the next level. He assures there are areas for Gibson to get better in but also stressed how the centre-half ticks one massive box.

“We're working on stuff but don't underestimate that consistency,” said the PNE boss. “That is what is key. When you're a defender, you need to be 7 out of 10 every week. It's pointless being an 8 or a 9, then being a 4 and a 5 because in those 4 or 5s it costs a game. I think that is one of his standout attributes and qualities, that reliability. And like I said, that's no fluke... that's because of how he prepares."

Gibson prides himself on those things but there is certainly one part of his game he’s focused on improving. The former Reading and Sheffield Wednesday loan man has found the net once in a Preston shirt, away to Hull City at the end of last season.

“For me, goals is the thing I need to do more,” said Gibson. “That’s the thing that I'm working on. I think I've been a little bit unlucky, to be fair, the last probably four or five games. I've probably had six shots, so I'm getting the right areas. I feel it will come. Not that I want to chase games but when you do, you're trying to get forward as much as you can. Obviously, set-pieces would be a thing I would say I need to get there (with).”

