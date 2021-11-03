AFC Bournemouth 1 Preston North End 2: As it happened at the Vitality Stadium

Goals from Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann gave Preston North End victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

By Dave Seddon
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 6:21 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 10:30 pm
Preston North End defender Patrick Bauer gets to the ball ahead of Bournemouth's Philip Billing

It was the first time Bournemouth had been beaten in the league this season, PNE winning on the road for the first time.

Here is a look back at the action.

LIVE: Bournemouth vs PNE

Last updated: Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:40

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:40

They’ve done it!!!!!!!

PNE beat Bournemouth 2-1. Survived six minutes of stoppage-time! First team to beat Bournemouth in the Championship this season.

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:29

Double save from the Dane

Iversen pushes out a low shot from Stacey and then saves Lowe’s follow-up with his foot

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:25

Nearly three........

Cunningham’s ball plays Riis clear, he skins his marker to get into the box but sees his shot saved by the keeper

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:21

PNE GOAL!!!!!!!!!!

PNE lead 2-1. Riis races down the left to the byline, pulls it back to McCann who guides a left-foot shot across goal into the far corner.

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:19

Double PNE change

Potts and Cunningham for Maguire and Earl in the 75th minute

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:03

1-1, equaliser for Bournemouth

Philip Billing fires home for the home side

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 20:55

GOAL PNE!!!!!!!!!

Maguire’s pass out to Barkhuizen on the right, first time low cross from Barky, Riis jumped over it and Whiteman lifted a shot into the top corner from 12 yards.

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 20:48

And we’re underway again

Second half has started at the Vitality Stadium

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 20:46

Ready to go for the second half

Teams are back out for the second half

Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 20:33

Half-time: Bournemouth 0 PNE 0

A containment job by North End for half an hour before getting a bit more ambitious in the last 15 minutes.

Ben WhitemanAli McCann