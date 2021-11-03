AFC Bournemouth 1 Preston North End 2: As it happened at the Vitality Stadium
Goals from Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann gave Preston North End victory over AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
It was the first time Bournemouth had been beaten in the league this season, PNE winning on the road for the first time.
Here is a look back at the action.
LIVE: Bournemouth vs PNE
Last updated: Wednesday, 03 November, 2021, 21:40
They’ve done it!!!!!!!
PNE beat Bournemouth 2-1. Survived six minutes of stoppage-time! First team to beat Bournemouth in the Championship this season.
Double save from the Dane
Iversen pushes out a low shot from Stacey and then saves Lowe’s follow-up with his foot
Nearly three........
Cunningham’s ball plays Riis clear, he skins his marker to get into the box but sees his shot saved by the keeper
PNE GOAL!!!!!!!!!!
PNE lead 2-1. Riis races down the left to the byline, pulls it back to McCann who guides a left-foot shot across goal into the far corner.
Double PNE change
Potts and Cunningham for Maguire and Earl in the 75th minute
1-1, equaliser for Bournemouth
Philip Billing fires home for the home side
GOAL PNE!!!!!!!!!
Maguire’s pass out to Barkhuizen on the right, first time low cross from Barky, Riis jumped over it and Whiteman lifted a shot into the top corner from 12 yards.
And we’re underway again
Second half has started at the Vitality Stadium
Ready to go for the second half
Teams are back out for the second half
Half-time: Bournemouth 0 PNE 0
A containment job by North End for half an hour before getting a bit more ambitious in the last 15 minutes.