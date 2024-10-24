Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He was signed on loan from Middlesbrough in 2015/16 by Simon Grayson

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swansea City have decided against signing former Preston North End loanee, Adam Reach.

The 31-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving West Bromwich Albion in the summer, had been training with he Swans for a few weeks. But, the Championship club have now made a decision on whether or not to sign Reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, boss Luke Williams said: “Adam Reach is not training with us anymore. It was great to have him with us, but we have moved on from there. Cyrus Christie is still training with us, so as soon as I can give you a further update, I will do.”

Read More Incredible 20 game record which Preston North End could next extend against Sunderland

In an interview earlier this season, Reach assured he felt physically strong and that he could play for ‘potentially six, seven, eight’ more years yet. But, the player admitted he was open to everything and that he isn’t ‘naive enough’ to think he deserves another Championship move.

Reach’s last home was The Hawthorns, where he spent three years as an Albion player. Prior to that, the versatile midfielder was at Sheffield Wednesday for five seasons. He racked up 230 appearances for Wednesday, netting on 24 occasions.

The Owls signed Reach for a reported £5million, from Middlesbrough, after his loan spell at PNE in 2015/16. Reach scored four times in 36 appearances for Simon Grayson’s side - in what was Preston’s first campaign back in the Championship.