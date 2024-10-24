Ex-Preston North End and West Brom man's search for a club continues as Swansea City 'move on'
Swansea City have decided against signing former Preston North End loanee, Adam Reach.
The 31-year-old, who is a free agent after leaving West Bromwich Albion in the summer, had been training with he Swans for a few weeks. But, the Championship club have now made a decision on whether or not to sign Reach.
On Tuesday, boss Luke Williams said: “Adam Reach is not training with us anymore. It was great to have him with us, but we have moved on from there. Cyrus Christie is still training with us, so as soon as I can give you a further update, I will do.”
In an interview earlier this season, Reach assured he felt physically strong and that he could play for ‘potentially six, seven, eight’ more years yet. But, the player admitted he was open to everything and that he isn’t ‘naive enough’ to think he deserves another Championship move.
Reach’s last home was The Hawthorns, where he spent three years as an Albion player. Prior to that, the versatile midfielder was at Sheffield Wednesday for five seasons. He racked up 230 appearances for Wednesday, netting on 24 occasions.
The Owls signed Reach for a reported £5million, from Middlesbrough, after his loan spell at PNE in 2015/16. Reach scored four times in 36 appearances for Simon Grayson’s side - in what was Preston’s first campaign back in the Championship.
