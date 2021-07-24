Accrington Stanley v Preston North End team news: Alan Browne back for PNE and a trialist on the bench
Preston North End skipper Alan Browne got his first taste of pre-season action in the friendly against Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium.
A hip injury which Browne rested over the summer had kept him out of the first four friendlies, with him having resumed training in the latter stages of the visit to Scotland,.
Browne was named in the starting XI, playing an attacking midfield role ahead of Ryan Ledson and Ben Whiteman.
Sean Maguire partnered Emil Riis up front, with Ched Evans not in the squad.
Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes were the back three, woith Tom Barkhuizen and Greg Cunningham the wing-backs.
The bench included a trialist - believed to be Bam,ber Bridge's Jamie Thomas - the first time for a number of years North End had included a trialist.
Youngsters Lewis Leigh, Noah Mawene, Josh Seary, Joe Rodwell-Grant and Ethan Walker were among the substitutes.
Accrington: Trafford, Nottingham Sykes, Butcher, Burgess, O'Sullivan, Pell, Pritchard, McConville, Bishop, Charles. Subs: Savi, Scully, Rodgers, Mumbongo, Morgan, Trialiist, Felnlon, Perritt, Leigh.
PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, HGughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson, Whiteman, Browne, Cunningham, Maguire, Riis. Subs: van den Berg, Earl, Bauer, Bayliss, Harrop, Rafferty, Leigh, Sinclair, Walker, Trialist, Seary, Mawene, Rodwell-Grant, Potts, Hudson.
Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Carnforth)
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here