Accrington Stanley v Preston North End team news: Alan Browne back for PNE and a trialist on the bench

A hip injury which Browne rested over the summer had kept him out of the first four friendlies, with him having resumed training in the latter stages of the visit to Scotland,.

Browne was named in the starting XI, playing an attacking midfield role ahead of Ryan Ledson and Ben Whiteman.

Sean Maguire partnered Emil Riis up front, with Ched Evans not in the squad.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne

Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes were the back three, woith Tom Barkhuizen and Greg Cunningham the wing-backs.

The bench included a trialist - believed to be Bam,ber Bridge's Jamie Thomas - the first time for a number of years North End had included a trialist.

Youngsters Lewis Leigh, Noah Mawene, Josh Seary, Joe Rodwell-Grant and Ethan Walker were among the substitutes.

Accrington: Trafford, Nottingham Sykes, Butcher, Burgess, O'Sullivan, Pell, Pritchard, McConville, Bishop, Charles. Subs: Savi, Scully, Rodgers, Mumbongo, Morgan, Trialiist, Felnlon, Perritt, Leigh.

PNE: Rudd, Storey, Lindsay, HGughes, Barkhuizen, Ledson, Whiteman, Browne, Cunningham, Maguire, Riis. Subs: van den Berg, Earl, Bauer, Bayliss, Harrop, Rafferty, Leigh, Sinclair, Walker, Trialist, Seary, Mawene, Rodwell-Grant, Potts, Hudson.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Carnforth)