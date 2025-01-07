Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A manager has addressed the ongoing situation surrounding a reported Preston North End target.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Matt Bloomfield believes Joe Low is 'destined' to go on to better things amid transfer interest from Preston North End and others.

Low is reportedly wanted by the Lilywhites, as well as Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City. Both the Pilgrims and the Swans are both said to have made offers to the Chairboys to aquire the services of the two-time Wales defender.

Plymouth are looking for a replacement for Lewis Gibson after selling him to North End for a reported fee of around £1.5m. Swansea are looking at Low amid uncertainty over Harry Darling’s future, with the centre-back’s future up in the air.

Despite the transfer speculation, Low has got on with things, and has remained ever present for Wycombe this season. He's part of a side that is challenging for promotion, where they currently find themselves second, just two points off league leaders Birmingham City.

Matt Bloomfield is Joe Low’s manager. He has spoken of his progression at Wycombe Wanderers. | Getty Images

“He is a very good player, he’s our player and I’m pleased with him as he works very hard,” said Bloomfield to the Bucks Free Press.

“We’ve had him for 18 months or so and we brought him in as a free transfer.

“At that point, it was decided that he wasn’t good enough for the Championship. We took him and we believe in him and we’ve nurtured him. He’s an incredible young man who is destined to go onto better things, and we’re proud of him."

Low has been a player at Adams Park for a season-and-a-half after joining from Bristol City for an undisclosed fee. Low had a slight break through with the Robins, but made just two appearances in total, and had a loan spell at Walsall, before it was decided he would be moved on.

At Wycombe, he's been able to put together a good run of games, and is a fairly fit defender, having not missed many games over the past 18 months. To date, he's appeared 68 times for them, and has been ever present in the league this term. Low stands at six foot and four inches, using his height to his advantage, having netted four goals this term.