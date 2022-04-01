A 'proper football club': Preston North End are an attractive proposition to potential owners says Peter Ridsdale

That is the view of Peter Ridsdale who announced on Friday that the proposed sale of PNE by the Hemmings family had stalled.

Negotiations had been taking place with Texas-based Chris Kirchner, with a price agreed back in February.

But the submissions needed for the EFL to approve an ownership change weren’t put in and it is understood that Kirchner’s team submitted two reduced bids during his recent visit to the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End director Peter Ridsdale

As of Friday, North End are not engaged with any party regarding a takeover and the Hemmings family are maintaining their financial support.

PNE director Ridsdale told the Lancashire Post: “I think this is a great football club.

"At Preston North End we have got certain things which money can’t buy, one of 12 founder member clubs, we did the league and cup double in the first season – we are the Invincibles whatever people supporting Arsenal tell you.

"We are debt free, there is stability, we have a club which is capable not only of competing at the top end of the Championship but getting into the Premier League. I know we haven’t to date but we will do at some point in the future.

"I think anybody who genuinely wants a proper football club and has the wherewithal to take it forward shouldn’t look any further than Preston.

"That is not a sales pitch, I’m just saying we are very attractive.

"I have been fortunate enough to work in three clubs for much of my career and two others – one to get out of administration and one to sell out of administration, Barnsley and Plymouth – then I have been at Leeds, Cardiff and here.

"There are only certain football clubs in my view that if you were to write a list of clubs and say ‘Actually, if you had loads of money those were the ones you’d look at’, we’d be on anyone’s list.”