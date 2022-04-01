Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe sees skipper Alan Browne as being more creator than goalscorer

The midfielder has scored twice for PNE this season, in Lowe’s first game in charge against Barnsley and then in January’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Last Saturday, Browne found the net for the Republic of Ireland against Belgium at the Aviva Stadium, timing his run into the box to meet a cross and head home.

He scored four in a Preston shirt last season, four the campaign before, with a dozen in the 2018/19 season – his best tally in his time at Deepdale.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne playing for the Republic of Ireland against Lithuania.

Browne’s goal for the Irish against Belgium was his first on the international stage for 12 months, having netted against Serbia in March 2021.

North End manager Lowe said: “It was great header from Browney against Belgium and he nearly scored the other night in the Lithuania game.

"I’m always saying to him, ‘Come on, give us some more sausage rolls’ – that’s goals obviously.

“However, Browney is more of a creator for us rather than a goalscorer which I’m quite happy with.

Alan Browne heads home for the Republic of Ireland against Belgium

“When we have Brad Potts playing out wide as a wing-back, Pottsy is not really a deliverer of the ball, he gets up and down that side of the pitch, he’s solid.

"He crosses some balls in but he’s not a David Beckham-type where players like Browney can arrive late in the box to meet his crosses.

"So I’m quite happy with what Browney is doing for us.

"We would love more goals from all the players at that top end of the pitch but I’m sure Browney will continue to create chances for us.”

Browne re-joined the North End squad for training on Thursday after his time with the Republic of Ireland, with him in contention to face Derby County.

His last visit to Pride Park on Boxing Day 2020 was a memorable one, Browne pulling the trigger on a fine finish for PNE’s stoppage-time winner.

Lowe revealed he was mindful of the training load for the Lilywhites’ international players in Thursday’s session, bearing in mind they had trained with their countries throughout the international break.

“On Thursday morning we had a staff meeting to talk about how the lads has done, when we got all the minutes through, all the data through, all the distances they had ran,” said Lowe.

"That’s different for me as a manager because while I had internationals down at Plymouth Argyle, there were only one or two.

"We had five away who have more or less been key players for us. When they are away, you have to make sure that when they come back okay.

"Ali McCann played the full game on Tuesday night. Browney was sub for the first game and played the next one, coming off after 80 minutes.

"Daniel Iversen didn’t play, Cameron Archer played 60 minutes and felt good.

"Sepp van den Berg had two back-to-back 90 minutes. They all had good camps which I’m really proud of as a manager.