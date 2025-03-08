Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as key moments go against visitors
Tyrese Campbell’s second half header proved enough for Sheffield United to beat Preston North End 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Report to follow.
Attendance: 27,136 PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous (Ledson 66'), Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Potts, Thordarson (Whiteman 73'), Brady (Hughes 73'), Greenwood, Keane (Evans 73;), Riis. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Tarry, Carroll, Rodriguez-Gentile.
LIVE: Sheffield United vs Preston North End
FT: Sheffield United 1-0 PNE
Campbell’s second half header clinches victory.
90' Bookings (1-0)
Robinson and Gibson cautioned after the latter couldn’t quite get a shot off inside the area.
90' Added time (1-0)
Five additional minutes.
89' Blades sub (1-0)
Holding on for O’Hare.
86' Driven shot (1-0)
Evans shoots with his left foot but it’s straight at Cooper.
84' Caught (1-0)
Ledson’s curled effort lacks the power to trouble Cooper.
Greenwood able to continue after a strong challenge on him.
83' Almost (1-0)
Greenwood crosses to the back post and Hughes goes to head it across goal for Riis, who would’ve had a tap in. But, it’s guided into the arms of Cooper.
79' Routine save (1-0)
Greenwood has a pop from 25 yards but it’s routine for Cooper to catch.
77' Break in play (1-0)
Gustavo Hamer down receiving treatment as the two teams get fluids into their systems.
Sam McCallum replaces the Blades midfielder.
74' Triple change (1-0)
Keane, Thordarson and Brady off
Evans, Whiteman and Hughes on
Applause for Evans from the home fans
69' Corner forced (1-0)
Good from Ledson to win the ball and find Potts who drives forward and picks out Riis. The PNE front man chops in and out and then sees his cross blocked. United defend the corner.
66' PNE change (1-0)
Ryan Ledson on for Ryan Porteous.
65' Blades subs (1-0)
Rak-Sakyi and Cannon on.
Brereton Diaz and Campbell off.
61' Booked (1-0)
Porteous goes in strong and is cautioned.
57' GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 PNE
Campbell heads home from Burrows’ cross.
55' Post! (0-0)
Brady leads the attack for PNE and finds Greenwood who strikes the post.
51' Let off (0-0)
Almost breaks for PNE but the Blades are then attacking and it’s fed through for Brereton Diaz whose effort is pushed behind. Corner survived.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
One change at the break as Seriki replaces Souza with Choudhury going into midfield.
