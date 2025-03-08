Live

Sheffield United 1-0 Preston North End RECAP and highlights as key moments go against visitors

By George Hodgson
Published 8th Mar 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 17:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Defeat at Bramall Lane for PNE on Saturday afternoon

Tyrese Campbell’s second half header proved enough for Sheffield United to beat Preston North End 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Report to follow.

Attendance: 27,136 PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous (Ledson 66'), Lindsay, Gibson, Kesler-Hayden, Potts, Thordarson (Whiteman 73'), Brady (Hughes 73'), Greenwood, Keane (Evans 73;), Riis. PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Tarry, Carroll, Rodriguez-Gentile.

LIVE: Sheffield United vs Preston North End

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

FT: Sheffield United 1-0 PNE

Campbell’s second half header clinches victory.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

90' Bookings (1-0)

Robinson and Gibson cautioned after the latter couldn’t quite get a shot off inside the area.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

90' Added time (1-0)

Five additional minutes.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

89' Blades sub (1-0)

Holding on for O’Hare.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

86' Driven shot (1-0)

Evans shoots with his left foot but it’s straight at Cooper.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

84' Caught (1-0)

Ledson’s curled effort lacks the power to trouble Cooper.

Greenwood able to continue after a strong challenge on him.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:41 BST

83' Almost (1-0)

Greenwood crosses to the back post and Hughes goes to head it across goal for Riis, who would’ve had a tap in. But, it’s guided into the arms of Cooper.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:37 BST

79' Routine save (1-0)

Greenwood has a pop from 25 yards but it’s routine for Cooper to catch.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

77' Break in play (1-0)

Gustavo Hamer down receiving treatment as the two teams get fluids into their systems.

Sam McCallum replaces the Blades midfielder.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:30 BST

74' Triple change (1-0)

Keane, Thordarson and Brady off

Evans, Whiteman and Hughes on

Applause for Evans from the home fans

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:26 BST

69' Corner forced (1-0)

Good from Ledson to win the ball and find Potts who drives forward and picks out Riis. The PNE front man chops in and out and then sees his cross blocked. United defend the corner.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:23 BST

66' PNE change (1-0)

Ryan Ledson on for Ryan Porteous.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:21 BST

65' Blades subs (1-0)

Rak-Sakyi and Cannon on.

Brereton Diaz and Campbell off.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:18 BST

61' Booked (1-0)

Porteous goes in strong and is cautioned.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:14 BST

57' GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 PNE

Campbell heads home from Burrows’ cross.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:13 BST

55' Post! (0-0)

Brady leads the attack for PNE and finds Greenwood who strikes the post.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:09 BST

51' Let off (0-0)

Almost breaks for PNE but the Blades are then attacking and it’s fed through for Brereton Diaz whose effort is pushed behind. Corner survived.

Sat, 08 Mar, 2025, 16:02 BST

46' KICK OFF! (0-0)

One change at the break as Seriki replaces Souza with Choudhury going into midfield.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedTeam newsBramall Lane

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice