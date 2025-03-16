21 fantastic photos of Preston North End faithful during victory over Portsmouth

Indeed, 17,240 fans were in attendance at Deepdale, which included 3,624 away fans, as Paul Heckingbottom’s men continued their impressive unbeaten run on home soil.

Ryan Porteous bundled in his first goal since his January switch from Watford before Colby Bishop levelled proceedings on 83 minutes. But Stefan Thordardson snatched all three points as he rounded Nicolas Schmid to convert from a tight angle in the dying stages.

The victory lifts North End up to 14th in the Championship standings ahead of a two-week international break.

As the Lilywhites extended their unbeaten run at Deepdale to 15 games in competitions, it’s an impressive record - with their last defeat on home soil coming against Bristol City on November 1.

After Saturday’s victory, take a look at our fan gallery with photos provided by CameraSport.

