Preston North End beat Portsmouth 2-1 on Saturday with Stefan Thordarson the match winner at Deepdale.

The Icelandic popped up with a fine solo goal - his second for the Lilywhites - in the 87th minute to secure three points on home soil. Ryan Porteous had slotted home his first for PNE towards the end of the second half but Colby Bishop swiftly levelled for John Mousinho’s side.

Here are our player ratings from Deepdale.

Starting XI

Freddie Woodman

Didn’t have a great deal to do in the way of shot-stopping. Struggled to deal with some corners - including the one Pompey scored from. 6

Ryan Porteous

Hot and cold first half. Stepped up his aggression in the second. Was on hand to slot the goal home. 7

Liam Lindsay

One important intervention in the box. Loose with some of his passing. Taken off at the break. 5

Lewis Gibson

Tried to step out and start Preston’s play. Shifted into the middle of the three in the second half. 6

Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Got up and down the right but was nullified fairly well. Some strong moments of 1v1 defending. 6

Ryan Ledson

Another replaced at half-time. Steered an effort on target but struggled to make his mark. 5

Stefan Thordarson

Needed more from him in the first half. Picked up in the second and popped up with a quality winner. 7

Jayden Meghoma

Also one of the four half-time changes. Had tried to push on and carry a threat but to little avail. 5.5

Mads Frokjaer

A disappointing 45 minutes on his return to the side. The Dane had one or two positive forays forward but was sloppy on the whole. 5

Will Keane

Kept looking to drop in and knit things together but was uncharacteristically loose with his touch and passing - potentially not helped by the pitch. 5

Emil Riis

Headed PNE’s clearest opportunity wide in the second half. Wanted the ball and put himself about but struggled to really threaten. 5.5

Substitutes

Andrew Hughes

Started slowly after being brought on at the break. Steadied after that but not great for the goal. 5.5

Robbie Brady

Made a positive impact off the bench. Played the brilliant ball over the top for Thordrson. 7

Ben Whiteman

Got his foot on the ball and moved it with added composure and accuracy. 6

Sam Greenwood

Shown a second yellow card right at the end which dampened a decent second half showing. 6.5

Ched Evans

Made an instant impact in setting Porteous up for his goal. Denied from close range straight after Pompey’s equaliser. 6.5

