In an entertaining goalless affair PNE had the better chances in the game at Deepdale but could not find a way to break the deadlock, with both Ched Evans and Liam Delap having chances from close range that couldn’t find the mark.

The home side were the ones pushing to score most often though, with a much improved display than what North End fans have been used to so far this season.

Lowe said: “It was a good point. I'm disappointed we couldn't get three but I thought we tried, we lacked a little bit of quality in the final third in terms of the chances. I've said loads of times, the good signs for us are when we're creating chances and that's against a very good team.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

"I thought the effort and determination was all there. We were back to us, we were creating a lot of chances, were on the front foot and getting in people's faces. We were excellent all over the pitch.

"It's a performance that I'm very pleased about and a result I'm very pleased about but I'd have been more pleased if we'd have taken the three points.”

After recent weeks have seen the Lilywhites booed off the pitch on multiple occasions, and Lowe himself jeered for getting off his seat, the PNE boss was complimentary of the support and atmosphere in PR1 on Tuesday night.

Preston were applauded on and off the pitch throughout the evening, with the home support appreciative of the efforts their side were going to to be positive and look to make the opening, which didn’t go unnoticed with the manager.

He said: “The clean sheet is another building block for us, the chances created are another building block forward and we are where we are. We just have to keep digging, keep churning out the results and the performances.

"I thought today was much more like us. I was really pleased with that. I thought the whole place tonight was fantastic. When the lads went out the fans were brilliant so thanks for that.

