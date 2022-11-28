The 19-year-old midfielder has risen through the ranks at Deepdale, and is currently on loan with Ashton United in the seventh tier of English football.

Amaral states for a long time he didn’t know if his future would be in playing football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I joined the U11s from another development squad and have been here ever since.

Dana Amaral in action in the Central League against Huddersfield Town. Credit: PNEFC/Ian Robinson

“I was at a tournament in Sunday league and a scout was there watching me.

“After that, I remained in contact, and they wanted me to go in for a couple of sessions, so that’s when I got signed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good to look back on where I started, and where I am now, because around my scholar years I didn’t think I would go pro.

“I was already looking at options outside of football and other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I ended up being told I had a chance of getting a pro contract, I worked really hard and they offered me one. It was good, but did take me back a little bit.

“The other options would’ve been going into some form of education, being a barber or coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to stay around football or sport.

“I bought all the kit to be a barber, but I sacked it off when I was told I could go pro, but realistically I should’ve carried on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amaral says he’s keen to learn as much as possible, and is happy to adapted to a range of environments.

“I was constantly with the first team at the start of pre-season, then I came back down to Springfields where they were demanding different things from me,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to learn to know what the manager wants from you.

“At the same time, as a club we are trying to play in the same way as the first team, so I adapted quite well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to be willing to want to play but if people don’t think you’re ready then you’ve got to take it on the chin because they know best.

“Wherever you go you’ve got to make sure you do the best you can.

Advertisement Hide Ad