Preston North End youngster Dana Amaral reveals which career he would've pursued if he wasn't a footballer
Preston North End youngster Dana Amaral says he had a number of alternative careers lined-up for if he wasn’t offered a professional contract.
The 19-year-old midfielder has risen through the ranks at Deepdale, and is currently on loan with Ashton United in the seventh tier of English football.
Amaral states for a long time he didn’t know if his future would be in playing football.
He said: “I joined the U11s from another development squad and have been here ever since.
“I was at a tournament in Sunday league and a scout was there watching me.
“After that, I remained in contact, and they wanted me to go in for a couple of sessions, so that’s when I got signed.
“It’s good to look back on where I started, and where I am now, because around my scholar years I didn’t think I would go pro.
“I was already looking at options outside of football and other clubs.
“When I ended up being told I had a chance of getting a pro contract, I worked really hard and they offered me one. It was good, but did take me back a little bit.
“The other options would’ve been going into some form of education, being a barber or coaching.
“I wanted to stay around football or sport.
“I bought all the kit to be a barber, but I sacked it off when I was told I could go pro, but realistically I should’ve carried on.”
Amaral says he’s keen to learn as much as possible, and is happy to adapted to a range of environments.
“I was constantly with the first team at the start of pre-season, then I came back down to Springfields where they were demanding different things from me,” he added.
“You’ve got to learn to know what the manager wants from you.
“At the same time, as a club we are trying to play in the same way as the first team, so I adapted quite well.
“You have to be willing to want to play but if people don’t think you’re ready then you’ve got to take it on the chin because they know best.
“Wherever you go you’ve got to make sure you do the best you can.
“You’ve just got to keep working, learning from the players that are there. All I can keep doing is absorbing like a sponge.”