The Lilywhites take on Blackpool at Bamber Bridge’s Sir Tom Finney Stadium in the Central League on Tuesday afternoon (K.O. 2pm).

Josh Onomah is among the players who are set to get game time in the fixture, with the midfielder not involved in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Watford at Vicarage Road.

Lowe said: “A few of the lads are going to play on Tuesday against Blackpool in the Central League because we are going to need them all.

Josh Onomah (Credit: Rich Linley/CameraSport)

"It’s not ideal but I need to make sure that they’re all fit and ready, and raring to go.

"They’ve seen that when lads are injured or we have suspensions they are going to have to get some minutes under their belt so then they’re game ready, and we will do that this week.

"We were trying to get a game for this Tuesday, but no one from the Watford game would be available and some of the youngsters would have to play, so it just makes sense that we put a few first teamers in the reserves game to make sure they get some minutes.

"It’s vitally important because they’re needed.

Ryan Lowe (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

"Josh (Onomah) has been fantastic.

"His attitude and application has been great, but he’s just not had the minutes to get him up to speed so we will hopefully try to get an hour into him and will take it from there.”

Onomah made the move to Preston from Fulham on transfer deadline day, signing a short-term deal until the end of the season after the London club mutually terminated his contract.

He has featured in three games since his arrival at Deepdale, playing a total of 31 minutes.

The Tottenham Hotspur academy product has previous Championship experience from his time at Craven Cottage, as well as loan spells with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.

North End remain unbeaten in the Central League so far this campaign, with their previous outing being a 2-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers.