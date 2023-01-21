Preston North End return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew's

Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne scored within six minutes of each other during the first half, to help Ryan Lowe’s side on their way to the three points.

The last few minutes proved to be a tense end for North End, after Lukas Jutkiewicz pulled back a late goal for the home side.

It was Birmingham who started the game brighter, and had a few half chances in the opening five minutes.

Ryan Ledson celebrates scoring the opener (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Nonetheless, Preston soon grew into the game, and took the lead in the 10th minute.

The ball came to Ledson on the edge of the box, with the midfielder hitting a sweet half-volley past John Ruddy.

Another goal quickly followed for Lowe’s side.

After playing an important part in the build-up to the opener, Robbie Brady was also on hand with an assist for the second.

His corner to the front post was met by Alan Browne, who flicked a header across the face of goal and into the net to make it 2-0 after 16 minutes.

Ben Woodburn came agonisingly close to adding a third, with a deflection taking his effort narrowly wide of the post.

Birmingham continued to look for a goal of their own, but the best they could manage was a header from Scott Hogan, which went over the bar.

After the break, the Blues striker found himself in another good position, but Browne produced a great piece of defending to stop him from unleashing a close-range shot.

With eight minutes remaining, the home side pulled one back.

Jutkiewicz outjumped Jordan Storey at the back post to head past Freddie Woodman.

This set up a nervy end for North End, with Birmingham pushing hard to pull one back.

Their best chance well to Jordan Graham, who fired a first-time volley well over the bar.

Despite ultimately doing it the hard way, North End held on to their 2-1 victory, as they recovered from last week’s 4-0 loss to Norwich.

Preston North End: Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Alan Browne, Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson, Ben Woodburn (88’), Robbie Brady, Liam Delap (69’), Tom Cannon (80’).

Substitutes: Dai Cornell, Bambo Diaby, Alvaro Fernandez, Gregg Cunningham, Daniel Johnson, Troy Parrott (80’), Ched Evans (69’).

Birmingham City: John Ruddy, Maxime Colin, Auston Trusty, Hannibal Mejbri, Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan, Reda Khadra, Tahith Chong, Kevin Long, Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik.

