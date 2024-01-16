Latest Preston North End transfer news as one linked player could be available for a lower fee.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston North End could be given the opportunity to sign Million Manhoef for a cut-price fee according to a report.

At the end of December, The Sun had linked North End along with Leicester City and Scottish Premiership giants Rangers with a move for Manhoef. It was suggested that it would cost the three clubs and any other teams interested in the winger £2.5m to sign him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report from Fraser Gillan on TEAMtalk says that Manhoef is available for a 'cut-price fee' because of there being financial instability at Vitesse. It is said that the winger is evaluating his offers on the table and a decision will be made on his future which could mean that a transfer isn't too far away.

Manhoef is under contract at GelreDome until the summer of 2025, and will be entering the last year of his contract in the summer. He's a prominent member of Vitesse's first-team with 16 appearances in the Eredivisie this season with four goals scored.

TEAMtalk added that a fee of £3m would be enough to prize him away from the Netherlands, and that is more than what is originally suggested by The Sun. He could be one of the 'best bargains of the window' though for whoever is willing to stump up the cash to sign him.

Right-sided defender Calvin Ramsay left North End this month after being sent back to Liverpool, and Manhoef is a right-sided winger. He is capable of playing on the left-hand side as both a left winger and a left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End's club transfer fee was what they paid for Milutin Osmajic in the summer, and so despite Vitesse's apparent relaxed stance on Manhoef, it may not be enough to make a move to Deepdale a possibility.