Ryan Lowe’s side currently sit seventh in the Championship table heading into their Boxing Day fixture against Huddersfield Town.

Storey states while the Preston squad will try to enjoy Christmas, their main focus is on getting three points at Deepdale.

“It’s such a busy time of the year,” he said.

Jordan Storey (Credit: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

“Obviously you want to enjoy Christmas, but everyone’s main focus is on the games over the Christmas period because it’s so chaotic.

“There are a lot of points up for grabs at this time of year.

“We’ve got three games in the space of eight odd days, so we are all focussed.

“You’ve got to put Christmas to the side a bit and keep your head on the league.

“We will enjoy the next couple of days celebrating, but we are concentrating on Huddersfield.

“Anyone can beat anyone in this league.

“We expect Huddersfield to come to Deepdale and fight for their lives.

“They’ll be looking at our home record thinking they can potentially get something.

“That’s something we need to improve on if we want to stay where we are as a team.

“This is the perfect game to put it right.

“If you look back at how we’ve done so far this season, we probably could’ve done a little bit better in certain areas, but as a whole if you would’ve said we’d be just outside the play-offs, then we would’ve taken it all day.

