Tom Cannon and Liam Delap have both made the move to Deepdale on loan this month, joining from Everton and Manchester City respectively.

The pair were up front for North End in their 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s, with the latter making his first start for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “Liam is fantastic. He’s a great kid, with a great attitude, and he wants to learn.

Tom Cannon has joined Preston North End on loan from Everton (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“He’s got fantastic ability.

“Him and Tom (Cannon) both want that first goal at the moment, but we’ve got to keep them calm because they will come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can see the chances they create.

“Tom creates chances for himself, so does Liam, but more importantly we can create chances for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Lowe (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“We’ve had a week or so with them now, and we will keep working and keep building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will definitely be scoring goals for us. There’s loads of energy with them up top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe says he’s not looking to bring anyone else into the club during the January transfer following their recent additions, and will only act if he needs to.

“We are alright, we are fine,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unless something drastically happens in terms of injury or someone goes; we will be fine.

“We will keep our ears open and keep working just in case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People keep asking me about the right wing-back, but where are they going to play? Whose place are they going to take?

“Alan Browne is playing fantastic, so would they come to sit on the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If he’s a loan lad from the Premier League then he’s not going to play, and that’s what we need to be careful of.

“Brad Potts is due to be fit to play next week, he’s just a little bit behind, so I don’t know where someone else would play, but you never say never.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pottsy and Ben Whiteman should be fit and available for the weekend, which is good as I’ll have nine subs available.