Finlay Cross-Adair, 18, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash on the A6 near Lancaster at around 5.10pm on Thursday, October 5.

The young forward from Longridge, a boyhood PNE fan, was rescued from his wrecked Seat by firefighters who cut him free before he was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital.

Firefighters had to cut the teenage footballer out of his Seat car after it was wrecked in a head on crash with a Mercedes Sprinter van on the A6 near Lancaster at around 5.10pm on Thursday, October 5.

Preston North End said their young forward suffered ‘serious injuries’ but would not comment on whether the injuries might threaten his football career.

His dad Mick Adair told concerned supporters on X – formerly Twitter – that his son remains in ICU but is ‘stable’.

Paul Whelan, a friend of the family, has shared further details on Finlay’s condition on behalf of his family.

Sharing the update on local Facebook group Your Longridge, he said: “Had an update off the family who have said I can post an update as they are inundated and overwhelmed with messages.

"Fin is awaiting results of scans on his knee and his ops so far have hopefully been successful, but he’s still a long way from being well.

"Still in a really bad way and hooked up to a load of machines and being monitored – but hopefully the worst is behind him and the fact he is still with us is a positive.

"Mick, Kelly, Jay and Fin thank everybody for their good wishes.”

Finlay’s family have been approached for comment.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

Sgt Phil Baxendale, from the force’s road policing unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We are now working to establish exactly what caused the collision and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which would assist our enquiries to contact us as soon as possible.”