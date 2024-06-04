Frank Lampard

The latest transfer and manager news from across the Championship

Here are the latest Championship evening headlines for Tuesday, 4 June.

Frank Lampard talks held by Burnley

Football Insider are reporting that the Clarets - who lost manager Vincent Kompany to Bayern Munich last month - have held talks with Frank Lampard. The Chelsea legend has been out of work since his stint as caretaker boss at Stamford Bridge, until the end of the 2022/23 season. It is also claimed that relegated Birmingham City have interviewed Lampard, as they seek a Tony Mowbray successor. Former Preston boss Alex Neil is a candidate too, according to reports.

Coventry City and Sheffield Wednesday deals imminent

The Sky Blues and Owls are both reportedly set to confirm new signings. It’s claimed that Crvena zvezda midfielder Marko Stamenic is on his way to Coventry. Serbian outlet, Sportal, report that the 22-year-old will become a Sky Blues player for a seven-figure fee. As for Wednesday, released Watford goalkeeper Ben Hamer is said to be heading to Hillsborough. He would become Danny Rohl’s first summer recruit.

Plymouth Argyle make their first addition

Wayne Rooney has made his first signing as Plymouth boss. The Pilgrims, who stayed up on the final day of the season, have swooped in for Nathanael Ogbeta. The left sided defender was let go by Swansea City, following a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season. Ogbeta, 23, came through at Manchester City. Rooney said: “He is quick, good on the ball and provides balance on the left side of defence. I’m sure the fans will enjoy watching him play and I look forward to welcoming him to Plymouth Argyle when we return to pre-season at the beginning of July.”

Bulut Boost for the Bluebirds

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut has signed a two-year deal with the club. Bulut’s deal was expiring this summer, after his first season in Wales. But, he is now tied down until 2026 after guiding the club to a 12th placed finish in the Championship. Negotiations started in late April and talks rumbled on for some time, with Bulut linked with an exit to other clubs. The 49-year-old said: “I’m very proud and happy to be extending my time with you all here in the capital city of Wales. It is a privilege to be part of your family.”

Stoke City close in on second signing