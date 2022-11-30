Football Insider claim a number of Championship clubs are looking at the 25-year-old, including the Lilywhites, Cardiff City, Swansea City and Bristol City.

The striker, who made the move to Meadow Lane during the summer, has scored 18 goals in 20 National League games this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His performances have seen him become the first player to win back-to-back player of the month awards at that level.

Macaulay Langstaff in FA Cup action last year (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Langstaff also enjoyed a strong 2021/22 campaign, scoring 28 goals to help Gateshead on their to the National League North title, in what was his second spell with the club.

Throughout his career, he has also spent time with Billingham Synthonia, Blyth Spartans and York City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston and the other interested Championship clubs are said to be monitoring Langstaff’s situation ahead of the next transfer window.

However, he remains under contract with Nott County until 2024, with the club’s owners Christoffer and Alexander Reedtz telling Nottinghamshire Live they would not consider any offers in January and only an “extraordinary offer” would be considered further down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End are also among a number of clubs showing interest in Brighton youngster Evan Ferguson, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old recently made his international debut for the Republic of Ireland.

He has also appeared on the bench for the Seagulls on a number of occasions this year, and was among the scorers in their 3-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers in the EFL Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United, Millwall and Middlesbrough are among the other clubs who are reportedly monitoring him.

Meanwhile, former Preston loanee Cameron Archer could be heading to the North East in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are reportedly looking to loan in the 20-year-old Aston Villa striker for the remainder of the season.

In 20 Championship appearances, he scored a total of seven goals and provided one assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His form also continued for England U21s during the summer, scoring four times for Lee Carsley’s side, but was not included in the squad for the friendlies against Italy and Germany in September.