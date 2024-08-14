Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Adams said his Morecambe players will have learned plenty after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup exit at Huddersfield Town.

Having lost at Walsall on the opening day, the Shrimps were beaten 3-0 in a match where they were up against it from the opening minute.

They fell behind after only 30 seconds, when Jaheim Headley scored, before Callum Marshall and Danny Ward netted within the space of six minutes as half-time loomed.

Adding insult to injury, Morecambe also had to play with 10 men for the remaining quarter of an hour following a red card for Kayden Harrack.

Derek Adams shared his thoughts on Morecambe's Carabao Cup loss at Huddersfield Town Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Evaluating his side’s performance afterwards, Adams said: “We had a horrendous start, we had a player sent off and we probably lost the worst goals seen in the competition already this season.

“The three of them were really poor from our point of view but, over the night, Huddersfield deserved to win the match. There’s no doubt about it.

“We’ve learned a lot and that’s the important thing to take away. It’s a competition we’d have liked to progress in but, after 30 seconds, it’s always going to be difficult.

“When you have two away games to start your campaign, it’s never easy. To have League Cup away to a team that have just been relegated to League One, it’s never going to be easy.

“To start the way that we started and to make the errors in possession – we made a lot of poor choices on the ball that allowed Huddersfield to get opportunities on goal – it wasn’t particularly pleasing, but the players have learned a lot, in and out of possession, which is important.”