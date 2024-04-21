Peterborough Sports 1 Chorley 3: Magpies conclude league season with victory
The Magpies started the match slowly, with neither side able to get a real foothold in the game during the opening 20 minutes.
Chances eventually came for Frankie Maguire and Justin Johnson, who both forced keeper Peter Crook into action.
The persistence shown in attack by Andy Preece’s players eventually paid off shortly before the break.
Mark Ellis headed home powerfully from Adam Blakeman’s pinpoint free-kick before Maguire, with his first goal for the club, doubled the advantage in stoppage time.
He half-volleyed home after Crook parried another free-kick into his path, just inside the box.
Further misery was inflicted upon the hosts quickly after the restart, Carlton Ubaezuonu adding to the scoresheet.
Some excellent initial play from Johnson down the left ended with a superb cross to find Ubaezuonu, who scored from six yards out.
The hosts had their goalkeeper to thank for keeping the scoreline at 3-0 in the latter stages, an unbelievable stop denying Ubaezuonu after an excellent free-flowing move from back to front.
They would go on to grab a consolation goal late on, Dan Jarvis curling an effort smartly past Urwin to leave the Magpies without a clean sheet.
Next up for them is the all-important play-off eliminator next Wednesday, when they will be at home against Curzon Ashton.
Chorley: Urwin, Henley (Whitehouse 54), Ellis, Wilson, Blakeman, Calveley, Maguire, Hazlehurst (Moyo 77), Ubaezuonu, Sampson (Horbury 60), Johnson.