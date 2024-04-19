​Magpies targeting a special finale to a memorable season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Magpies’ 3-0 victory over Banbury United ensured they will finish inside the top seven – but now the question is, ‘What will be their final position?

They currently lie in fourth spot in the table but a win at Peterborough Sports on the final day of the normal campaign could potentially see them overhaul Brackley Town and climb into third spot.

Should they accomplish that, then they will go straight through to the semi-final stage of the play-offs.

Justin Johnson celebrates scoring against Banbury United (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

However, a point at Boro will see them finish fourth while a defeat could see them slip to fifth, overtaken by Alfreton, albeit there would have to considerable goal.

If any of those scenarios were to happen, then Chorley would face a preliminary match to reach the semi-finals.

After going nine games without a win, Boro have found some form of late, winning three out of their past four fixtures.

Whatever happens, boss Andy Preece believes his men can be proud of their achievements so far and believes they can secure promotion even if they have to do it the hard way.

"I am really proud of the team and what we have managed to do,” he told ChorleyFCTV. “It’s been a real team effort right the way through the club.

"Everybody has been pulling in the same direction and without that we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we have.

"We have found a way all season and it’s not over yet. We have at least another two games to go and I can't hide how excited I am.

"The supporters have had a fantastic season, a really enjoyable one and there could be something really special at the end of it.”

Elsewhere, Southport bring the curtain down on their season when they travel to South Shields.